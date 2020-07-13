/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:34 AM
42 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in York, PA
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
2 Units Available
Greenbriar Estates Townhomes
227 Dietz Estates Dr, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Greenbriar Estates ' York TownhomesWelcome home to the Greenbriar Estates Townhomes where you will find two and three bedroom townhomes for comfortable and affordable suburban living! Located in York, PA only 30 minutes from downtown Harrisburg and
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
27 Units Available
The Apartment Gallery of York
104 Camelot Arms, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$943
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1240 sqft
Do not miss out on the apartment home you have been looking for all along! With convenient access to routes 30 and 83, our property is just minutes to countless shopping and dining opportunities.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
The View at Mackenzi
2035 Patriot St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,042
1072 sqft
Contemporary homes not far from downtown. In-unit amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Clubhouse, Internet access and package-receiving services. Pet-friendly. Close to Richard M. Nixon County Park.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Weigelstown
The Reserve at Copper Chase
3145 Honey Run Dr, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1273 sqft
The Reserve at Copper Chase offers 1, 2 and 3-bedroom pet-friendly apartments for rent and pet-friendly townhomes for rent in York, PA. Each unit features an in-home washer and dryer, dishwasher and large, roomy closets.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 02:34pm
1 Unit Available
Shiloh
Rolling Hills
1701 Taxville Rd Unit 3D, York, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
888 sqft
Rolling Hills Apartments is a truly perfect combination of well-appointed one and two bedroom apartment homes and two and three bedroom townhomes in a spectacular country setting.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated May 13 at 02:33pm
23 Units Available
Tyler Run-Queens Gate
York Apartments
2000 Maplewood Dr, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$865
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
900 sqft
York Apartments is an intimate apartment community nestled in the heart of York, PA. Choose from eight spacious apartments with abundant closet space and your choice of patio or balcony. You will be sure to find the perfect home for you.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Northeast York
9104 HUDSON COURT
9104 Hudson Ct, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
850 sqft
BRAND NEW- NEVER LIVED IN! Located in the preferred Dallastown School District Kitchen appliances included- Electric Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator & Microwave IncludedElectric Washer / Dryer Hookups in each unit are electric.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Side
802 Wayne Ave., Apt. 2
802 Wayne Avenue, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$795
802 Wayne Ave., Apt.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Salem Square
640 W. Princess St., Apt. 2
640 West Princess Street, York, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$795
Updated 2nd and 3rd Floor apartment on West End of York City-Video Walk Through in Photos - (Traducción al Español localizado al final de la página) • Refinished hardwood floors • Freshly painted walls • Sizable rooms with lots of closet space •
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northwest York
224 Earl Way
224 Earl Way, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$645
West End - York City SD-Video Walk Through in Photos - - 2-3 bedroom - 1 bath This 2-3 bedroom house is located on Earl Way in the west end of York City near Roosevelt Ave. It has a small yard area in the rear shared with next door.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Side
721 E. Clarke Ave.
721 East Clarke Avenue, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$675
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available Now! York City SD - This is a 2 bedroom house located on the 700 block of E. Clarke Ave. near Sherman and E. Market St. in York City.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Doctors Row
647 Lincoln St.
647 West Market Street, York, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$895
Video in Photos! Spacious Home on the West End of York City SD - • Small cement yard • Private parking • Washer & dryer hookups (basement) • Cement basement • Mud room • Lots of storage space • Spacious rooms • Refinished hardwood floors (2nd
1 of 18
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
The Avenues
559 WEST PHILADELPHIA STREET
559 West Philadelphia Street, York, PA
5 Bedrooms
$925
559 W. Philadelphia Street York, PA 17401 - 5 Bedroom 1 Bath home located in the West End of York City. Updated kitchen, new appliances, freshly painted throughout. Open living room to dining area with large eat in kitchen. Bathroom with tub/shower.
1 of 8
Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
814 W LOCUST ST
814 West Locust Street, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1152 sqft
814 W LOCUST ST YORK PA 17401 - Adorable 2 bedroom Cape Cod with fully fenced in back yard.
Results within 1 mile of York
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Grantley
515 Dupont Ave
515 Dupont Avenue, Grantley, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1709 sqft
Huge 3 bedroom home W/ finished attic and garage! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.
1 of 23
Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
1 Unit Available
West York
1238 W King St
1238 West King Street, West York, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,295
1872 sqft
Remodeled 5 Bedroom 1 bath home - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7. To fill out an application visit www.
1 of 1
Last updated April 17 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
1109 OLSON ST
1109 Olson Street, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
720 sqft
1109 Olson St. ***West York school district*** - Amazing, cozy brick rancher! This home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath! Nice yard! Carport! Contact: Julissa Candelaria 717-690-1859 or jcandelaria@ahpm.biz ***Tenant pays all utilities.
Results within 5 miles of York
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:15am
8 Units Available
Shiloh
Yorktowne Pointe
1700 Yorktowne Dr, Shiloh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$965
912 sqft
Now offering onsite tours and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Wednesday 7/15/20 at 10:00AM and 1:00PM. Call or email to get your open house link.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
11 Units Available
East York
Greenspring
100 Bridlewood Way, East York, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1350 sqft
Greenspring Apartment Homes offers spacious and well-appointed one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in the heart of York, PA. Now offering onsite tours band virtual tours, call for your personal tour.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Shiloh
2451 Log Cabin Rd
2451 Log Cabin Road, Shiloh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
596 sqft
Coming July 1st!!! West York School District!! - Coming July 1st!!! West York School District!! Super Cool Renovation!! Industrial style, open floor concept! 2 bedrooms, 1 bath house for rent. Loft space. Large yard. Deck.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Manchester
28 PINE DRIVE
28 Pine Drive, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1140 sqft
28 PINE DR. MANCHESTER, PA - Condo with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath with one car garage. Close to 83 for commuters. Large Eat In Kitchen. Spacious Living Room. Wall to Wall Carpet, Tub & Shower, W/D Hook-Up.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jacobus
226 N Main St
226 North Main Street, Jacobus, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1464 sqft
3 bedrooms 1.5 baths house for Rent! - Dallastown School District!! Old Colonial style 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths. Fully fenced in yard on about 1 acre of land! Master bedroom with balcony!! Stainless Steel Stove and Fridge.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Spry
162 Oak Manor Dr
162 Oak Manor Dr, Spry, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
Town Home - Well located in York Township/Dallastown Schools. This beautiful town home offers a large 15'11" x 13'7" Living Room, Eat in Kitchen with appliances. Full unfinished 25' x 19' basement. Also featuring 2 parking spaces to rear.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2060 GREENBRIAR ROAD
2060 Greenbriar Road, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1120 sqft
2060 Greenbriar Road, York, PA 17404 - Remodeled brick rancher with large yard and garage. New roof, all new interior paint, finished basement with recently installed waterproofing system, newer energy efficient windows.
