Franklin & Marshall College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:20 AM
13 Apartments For Rent Near Franklin & Marshall College
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 9 at 09:01 PM
Contact for Availability
Colebrook Apartments
8 Welsh Dr, Lancaster, PA
Studio
$780
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1035 sqft
Experience a sense of community and a feeling of serenity. Colebrook Apartments, a beautifully landscaped community hidden away in the suburbs of Lancaster.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated February 27 at 12:33 AM
Contact for Availability
Sweetbriar Apartments
1917 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA
1 Bedroom
$915
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1031 sqft
You will find that Sweetbriar Apartments will be a place you will love to call home.\n\nSweetbriar Apartments are an amazing value! Our rental rates include HEAT, COOKING GAS, water, sewer, trash removal, and use of our pool.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 12:09 PM
4 Units Available
Creekside South
1424 Passey Lane, Lancaster, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly situated in the heart of Lancaster, you will be proud to call our charming community home. Stone Mill Plaza is just a short distance from Quail Run putting a wide selection of shopping and dining options at your fingertips.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:35 AM
3 Units Available
Creekside North Apartments
200 Stone Mill Road, Lancaster, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The community offers amenities including off-street parking and quick access to a creek lined walking trail. It is conveniently located along the Lancaster bus line and is situated within Manor Township.
1 of 59
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
College Park
142 College Avenue
142 College Avenue, Lancaster, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2214 sqft
This stunning Chestnut Hill home is not one to be missed, with most all the features one could desire in a city row home.
1 of 17
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Chestnut Hill
552 W. Grant St.
552 West Grant Street, Lancaster, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
Beautifully Remodeled 2 Bedroom City Home - Don't miss out on this beautifully updated 2 bedroom Lancaster city home! Hardwood flooring Central air conditioning Lots of natural light Private fenced-in patio 2nd bedroom on 3rd floor Washer/Dryer in
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Musser Park
351 E King St
351 East King Street, Lancaster, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
Tons of space! Convenient Downtown Lancaster City home! - Tons of space in this convenient Lancaster city home! High ceilings throughout this space gives this home a wonderfully airy feel.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
979 Clark St
979 Clark Street, Lancaster County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
889 sqft
Lovely Two Bedroom Townhouse in Lancaster City! - Don't miss out on this lovely 2 BR 1.5 BA townhouse in thriving Lancaster City. Stay cool in the summer with the central air conditioning and warm in the winter with gas heat.
1 of 20
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Prospect Heights
816 Rolridge Ave.
816 Rolridge Avenue, Lancaster, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom Home - Newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bath house Updated kitchen includes refrigerator, stove and dishwasher Formal dining room New carpet Fresh paint throughout Washer/Dryer hookups Basement offers plenty of storage
1 of 10
Last updated May 4 at 10:05 AM
1 Unit Available
Lancaster Central Business District
112 South Prince Street - 1st Floor FRONT
112 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA
Studio
$650
250 sqft
***STUDIO RIGHT ON 100 BLOCK S PRINCE. NO COMMUTE! ?? NEW CABINETS/NEW FLOORING/UPGRADED BATHROOM. Looking for space just for you? Updated studio (1st Floor) with walking distance to the great restaurants that Lancaster has to offer. $650/MO.
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
West End
533 Ruby Street
533 Ruby Street, Lancaster, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1636 sqft
Complete South West End Remodel with Ceramic Tile Floors and Spacious First Floor Family Room. This turn of the century semi-detached home features an updated kitchen with range and refrigerator.
1 of 4
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Churchtowne
534 Dauphin St (*SHG*)
534 Dauphin Street, Lancaster, PA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1500 sqft
3 Bedroom Lancaster Home - Great 3 Bedroom home with yard and alley access. Pets Welcome for additional deposit Gas Heat and Electricity paid by tenant Stove included with apartment 1 Month Security Deposit is due at signing.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Stevens
624 E. King St.
624 East King Street, Lancaster, PA
1 Bedroom
$650
Small 1 Bedroom - Small one bedroom, one bath conveniently located within minutes of Reservoir Park and Thaddeus Stevens College.
