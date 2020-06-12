77 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in York, PA

/
3 bedroom apartments
The Apartment Gallery of York
104 Camelot Arms, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1240 sqft
Do not miss out on the apartment home you have been looking for all along! With convenient access to routes 30 and 83, our property is just minutes to countless shopping and dining opportunities.
Weigelstown
The Reserve at Copper Chase
3145 Honey Run Dr, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1314 sqft
The Reserve at Copper Chase offers 1, 2 and 3-bedroom pet-friendly apartments for rent and pet-friendly townhomes for rent in York, PA. Each unit features an in-home washer and dryer, dishwasher and large, roomy closets.
Springdale
114 E Jackson St.
114 East Jackson Street, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1216 sqft
3 Bedroom House for Rent! - Available Now!! Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath home for rent! Backyard, Off-street parking! Hardwood floors and carpet throughout home. Call or text 717.430.0574 for more information! ***Tenant pays all utilities.
The Avenues
643 W. Philadelphia St.
643 West Philadelphia Street, York, PA
643 W. Philadelphia St. Available 06/18/20 Spacious Home on the West End of York City! - Check back for pictures and video (RLNE5821209)
East Side
745 E. Philadelphia St.
745 East Philadelphia Street, York, PA
745 E. Philadelphia St. Available 06/25/20 Spacious Home on the East End of York City! - Check back for pictures and video! (RLNE5818247)
927 W. POPLAR STREET
927 West Poplar Street, York, PA
927 W. Poplar Street York, PA - Recently renovated 5 bedroom 1 bath home located in the West End of York City. Move in ready. Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renters insurance.
East Side
208 Liberty Ct.
208 Liberty Court, York, PA
South York City Detached 4 Bedroom -$300 Off Second Months Rent!! - This detached house is located in the 200 block of Liberty Ct. It has a small concrete patio in the rear.
Devers
725 Fahs St
725 Fahs Street, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
806 sqft
725 Fahs St Available 07/01/20 Renovated 3br detached home with garage! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.
Northeast York
678 E. Philadelphia St.
678 East Philadelphia Street, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$825
678 E. Philadelphia St.
Southwest York
337 W Jackson St
337 West Jackson Street, York, PA
337 W. Jackson St. - Charming 5 bedroom, 2 bath home! Features central a/c! Spacious rooms! Updated kitchen! Off street parking! Full renovation! Fresh paint, new appliances! Call or text 717.430.0574 ***Tenant pays all utilities.
Northeast York
233 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2
233 East Philadelphia Street, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$825
2 Bedroom in Downtown York City, See Video walk through in photos! - This 2nd/3rd floor apartment is located on the 200 block of E. Philadelphia St. close to downtown York. Tenant pays gas and electric. On-street parking.
Southwest York
344 S. Queen St.
344 South Queen Street, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$925
York City SD 3 Bedroom Home! Garage-Video Walk Through in Photos - This 3 bedroom house is located on the 300 block of S. Queen St convenient to all downtown amenities. The 1st floor has a spacious living room open to a large eat-in kitchen.
Northeast York
121 E. Arch St.
121 Arch Street, York, PA
Spacious Home with large fenced yard! Across from Rev's Stadium! Video in Photos! - This 4 bedroom house is located on the 100 block of Arch St. across from the Revolution Stadium in Downtown York. There is a large fenced yard in the rear.
Devers
891 Tioga Street
891 Tioga St, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$900
891 Tioga Street Available 06/26/20 Semi Detached - Large semi-detached home in York featuring a big 21'7" x 11' Living Room, Separate Dining Rm, Kitchen with oven/range and refrigerator. Full concrete basement. Storage room off kitchen.
Doctors Row
647 Lincoln St.
647 West Market Street, York, PA
647 Lincoln St.
Northwest York
161 Stevens Ave.
161 Stevens Avenue, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
Near Central Market and Rev Stadium area- Video in pictures - *Convenient to Downtown, along the Codorus* - New replacement windows - Ceiling fans - half bath on 1st floor This 3 bedroom one and a half bath house is located along the Codorus
Northwest York
532 N. BEAVER STREET
532 North Beaver Street, York, PA
532 N. Beaver Street York, PA 17401 - 5 bedroom 1 bath house w/EIK, Dining room, Living room, 5 bedrooms. NO PETS! NO SMOKING! Nice size yard w/fence. Tenant mows and clears snow.
East Side
802 Wayne Ave., Apt. 2
802 Wayne Avenue, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$795
802 Wayne Ave., Apt.
Historic Newton Square
35 S. Penn St., Apt. 2
35 South Penn Street, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$795
35 S. Penn St., Apt. 2 Available 06/25/20 3 Bedroom near Penn Market - Central location Close to shopping and downtown Off street parking This apartment is located on S. Penn St. near Penns Market and close to many amenities.
Northwest York
224 Earl Way
224 Earl Way, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$645
West End - York City SD-Video Walk Through in Photos - - 3 bedroom - 1 bath This 3 bedroom house is located on Earl Way in the west end of York City near Roosevelt Ave. It has a small yard area in the rear shared with next door.
Salem Square
501 W. King St., Apt. 3
501 West King Street, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$825
Spacious and Unique 3 Bedroom with Parking-York City SD Video in Photos! - A 3 bedroom apartment located at 501 W. King St. 3rd fl. Spacious apartment with hardwood floor and white walls. Bathroom has ceramic tiles.
Northeast York
527 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2
527 East Philadelphia Street, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$795
Beautiful 3 bedroom apartment! Video walk through in photos! - York City SD - * 3 Bedroom/ 1 Bath Apartment * Ceramic Tiles * Hardwood Floors * Large Closets A three bedroom apartment located on the second floor of 527 E Philadelphia St.
East Side
1046 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2
1046 East Philadelphia Street, York, PA
1046 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2 Available 06/23/20 Large 4 bedroom apartment East End of York City - This spacious four bedroom apartment is located in the 1000 block of E. Philadelphia St. on the East side of York City.
Salem Square
640 W. Princess St., Apt. 2
640 West Princess Street, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$795
Updated 2nd and 3rd Floor apartment on West End of York City-Video Walk Through in Photos - (Traduccin al Espaol localizado al final de la pgina) Refinished hardwood floors Freshly painted walls Sizable rooms with lots of closet space Built in
