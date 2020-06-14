56 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in York, PA

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in York that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
26 Units Available
The Apartment Gallery of York
104 Camelot Arms, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$855
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1240 sqft
Do not miss out on the apartment home you have been looking for all along! With convenient access to routes 30 and 83, our property is just minutes to countless shopping and dining opportunities.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
The View at Mackenzi
2035 Patriot St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
1072 sqft
Contemporary homes not far from downtown. In-unit amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Clubhouse, Internet access and package-receiving services. Pet-friendly. Close to Richard M. Nixon County Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Weigelstown
4 Units Available
The Reserve at Copper Chase
3145 Honey Run Dr, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1314 sqft
The Reserve at Copper Chase offers 1, 2 and 3-bedroom pet-friendly apartments for rent and pet-friendly townhomes for rent in York, PA. Each unit features an in-home washer and dryer, dishwasher and large, roomy closets.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 10 at 02:25pm
Shiloh
9 Units Available
Rolling Hills
1701 Taxville Rd Unit 3D, York, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
888 sqft
Rolling Hills Apartments is a truly perfect combination of well-appointed one and two bedroom apartment homes and two and three bedroom townhomes in a spectacular country setting.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated May 13 at 02:33pm
Tyler Run-Queens Gate
23 Units Available
York Apartments
2000 Maplewood Dr, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$865
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
900 sqft
York Apartments is an intimate apartment community nestled in the heart of York, PA. Choose from eight spacious apartments with abundant closet space and your choice of patio or balcony. You will be sure to find the perfect home for you.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest York
1 Unit Available
337 W Jackson St
337 West Jackson Street, York, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,350
1980 sqft
337 W. Jackson St. - Charming 5 bedroom, 2 bath home! Features central a/c! Spacious rooms! Updated kitchen! Off street parking! Full renovation! Fresh paint, new appliances! Call or text 717.430.0574 ***Tenant pays all utilities.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northwest York
1 Unit Available
224 Earl Way
224 Earl Way, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$645
West End - York City SD-Video Walk Through in Photos - - 3 bedroom - 1 bath This 3 bedroom house is located on Earl Way in the west end of York City near Roosevelt Ave. It has a small yard area in the rear shared with next door.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Side
1 Unit Available
256 E King St., Apt. 1
256 East King Street, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$775
256 E King St., Apt. 1 Available 06/30/20 Oldetowne East Neighborhood! First Floor with Garage - This two bedroom apartment is located on the 200 block of E. King St. on the 1st floor. There are hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast York
1 Unit Available
233 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2
233 East Philadelphia Street, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$825
2 Bedroom in Downtown York City, See Video walk through in photos! - This 2nd/3rd floor apartment is located on the 200 block of E. Philadelphia St. close to downtown York. Tenant pays gas and electric. On-street parking.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest York
1 Unit Available
344 S. Queen St.
344 South Queen Street, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$925
York City SD 3 Bedroom Home! Garage-Video Walk Through in Photos - This 3 bedroom house is located on the 300 block of S. Queen St convenient to all downtown amenities. The 1st floor has a spacious living room open to a large eat-in kitchen.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Doctors Row
1 Unit Available
647 Lincoln St.
647 West Market Street, York, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$895
647 Lincoln St.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Doctors Row
1 Unit Available
651 W. Market St., Apt. 2
651 W Market St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$695
651 W. Market St., Apt. 2 Available 07/02/20 Spacious Renovated 2 Bedroom in York City SD - This spacious 2 bedroom apartment is located on the 600 block of W. Market St. convenient to public transportation and many other amenities.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
42 S. Penn St., Apt. 3
42 South Penn Street, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$695
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 bedroom-York City SD. See Video walk through in photos! - This one bedroom apartment is located on the 3rd floor of the building with both inside and fire escape access. There are hardwood floors throughout for easy cleaning.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Side
1 Unit Available
802 Wayne Ave., Apt. 2
802 Wayne Avenue, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$795
802 Wayne Ave., Apt.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast York
1 Unit Available
121 E. Arch St.
121 Arch Street, York, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
Spacious Home with large fenced yard! Across from Rev's Stadium! Video in Photos! - This 4 bedroom house is located on the 100 block of Arch St. across from the Revolution Stadium in Downtown York. There is a large fenced yard in the rear.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Historic Newton Square
1 Unit Available
35 S. Penn St., Apt. 2
35 South Penn Street, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$795
35 S. Penn St., Apt. 2 Available 07/02/20 3 Bedroom near Penn Market - Central location Close to shopping and downtown Off street parking This apartment is located on S. Penn St. near Penns Market and close to many amenities.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Salem Square
1 Unit Available
501 W. King St., Apt. 3
501 West King Street, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$825
Spacious and Unique 3 Bedroom with Parking-York City SD Video in Photos! - A 3 bedroom apartment located at 501 W. King St. 3rd fl. Spacious apartment with hardwood floor and white walls. Bathroom has ceramic tiles.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Side
1 Unit Available
219 E. South St.
219 East South Street, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$695
2 Bedroom House -York City SD Video in pictures - (Traduccin en Espaol localizado al final de la pgina) Refinished hardwood floors Freshly painted walls Washer/dryer hookups Small private yard Average size dining and living room A single family

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Salem Square
1 Unit Available
640 W. Princess St., Apt. 2
640 West Princess Street, York, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$795
Updated 2nd and 3rd Floor apartment on West End of York City-Video Walk Through in Photos - (Traduccin al Espaol localizado al final de la pgina) Refinished hardwood floors Freshly painted walls Sizable rooms with lots of closet space Built in

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Side
1 Unit Available
651 Bergman St
651 Bergman Street, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bed / 1 Bath home with full basement! - Property Id: 297783 Beautiful 2 Bed / 1 Bath home with full basement and beautiful, well maintained yard.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Springdale
1 Unit Available
114 E Jackson St.
114 East Jackson Street, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1216 sqft
3 Bedroom House for Rent! - Available Now!! Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath home for rent! Backyard, Off-street parking! Hardwood floors and carpet throughout home. Call or text 717.430.0574 for more information! ***Tenant pays all utilities.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast York
1 Unit Available
312 Wallace St.
312 Wallace St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$795
312 Wallace St. Available 06/23/20 Near Goode School York City - This two bedroom house is located on the 300 block of Wallace St in York City near Goode School. Tenant pays all utilities. Laundry hookups included.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Northeast York
1 Unit Available
8108 Hudson Court S GEORGE ST
8108 Hudson Ct, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1130 sqft
BRAND NEW- NEVER LIVED IN! Now Pre-Leasing! Available Summer 2019! Located in the preferred Dallastown School District Kitchen appliances included- Electric Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator & Microwave IncludedElectric Washer / Dryer Hookups in

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Northeast York
1 Unit Available
9104 HUDSON COURT
9104 Hudson Ct, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
850 sqft
BRAND NEW- NEVER LIVED IN! Located in the preferred Dallastown School District Kitchen appliances included- Electric Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator & Microwave IncludedElectric Washer / Dryer Hookups in each unit are electric.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in York, PA

Finding an apartment in York that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

