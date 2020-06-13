/
/
east york
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:18 PM
132 Apartments for rent in East York, PA📍
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
East York
10 Units Available
Greenspring
100 Bridlewood Way, East York, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,085
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1350 sqft
Greenspring Apartment Homes offers spacious and well-appointed one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in the heart of York, PA. Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East York
1 Unit Available
2565 AUBURN ROAD
2565 Auburn Road, East York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
2565 Auburn Road, York, PA 17402 - 3 BR RANCHER STYLE HOME FOR $1,325 PER MONTH. NEWLY RENOVATED WITH IN GROUND SWIMMING POOL. Hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen w/stove refrigerator and dishwasher, Separate Dining room. Family room off of garage.
Results within 1 mile of East York
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
26 Units Available
The Apartment Gallery of York
104 Camelot Arms, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$855
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1240 sqft
Do not miss out on the apartment home you have been looking for all along! With convenient access to routes 30 and 83, our property is just minutes to countless shopping and dining opportunities.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1168 Blue Bird Lane
1168 Bluebird Lane, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1168 Blue Bird Lane, York - End unit townhome with 1 car garage. Fished basement. HOA shovels front lower sidewalk as you enter. Tenant must shovel snow for driveway and stoop. Central Air Conditioning. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5676858)
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Side
1 Unit Available
1046 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2
1046 East Philadelphia Street, York, PA
4 Bedrooms
$925
1046 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2 Available 06/23/20 Large 4 bedroom apartment East End of York City - This spacious four bedroom apartment is located in the 1000 block of E. Philadelphia St. on the East side of York City.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Side
1 Unit Available
948 E. Princess #2
948 East Princess Street, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$825
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice apartment on East End of York City SD. See Video walk through in photos! - This 2 bedroom apartment is located on the 900 block of E. Princess St. The apartment is 2nd/3rd floor.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1694 San Gabriel Dr.
1694 San Gabriel Drive, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1694 San Gabriel Dr. Available 06/26/20 Single Family Home - Ranch home in Springettsbury Township/Central Schools featuring a very large 22'5" x 12' Living Room, 12'6" x 11'5" Eat In Kitchen, 24' x 19'6" Family Room all on a lovely corner lot.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
517 S Yale St
517 South Yale Street, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
Lease purchase offered or 2 year lease minimum Great 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, Washer and Dryer included, Freshly painted, new flooring. Open floor plan with Living room/Dining room combo, Screened in Porch, .
1 of 10
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
East Side
1 Unit Available
1153 EAST KING ST.
1153 East King Street, York, PA
4 Bedrooms
$995
1153 E. King Street, York, PA 17403 - Freshly painted house w/wall to wall carpet. 3 BR or 4th BR w/1 walk through. EIK w/gas stove. Small fenced yard w/1 car garage. Ceiling fans in living room & dining room.
1 of 21
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
1517 2nd ave
1517 2nd Avenue, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1500 sqft
Wonderful 3 BR/1 BA Duplex in Elmwood - Property Id: 252440 Updated home, modern kitchen in Spring Garden Township. Finished attic but no heating. Nice yard, front porch, deck and rear car port. Courtesy Washer and Dryer and 4 window unit ACs.
Results within 5 miles of East York
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
18 Units Available
Lion's Gate Townhomes
101 N Cheviot Way, Red Lion, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1826 sqft
2-3 bedroom townhomes in quiet neighborhood near Freysville Road. In-unit laundry, breakfast bar, pantry and air conditioning. Private garage parking. Community has picnic area and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated May 13 at 02:33pm
Tyler Run-Queens Gate
23 Units Available
York Apartments
2000 Maplewood Dr, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$865
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
900 sqft
York Apartments is an intimate apartment community nestled in the heart of York, PA. Choose from eight spacious apartments with abundant closet space and your choice of patio or balcony. You will be sure to find the perfect home for you.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast York
1 Unit Available
107 E. Market Street 2nd & 3rd Floor
107 E Market St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$925
Beautiful 2nd & 3rd floor Loft located in York City - Beautiful brick 2 story apartment, original hardwood floors and numerous built-ins. On-street parking is available, York City parking permit can be obtained by the tenant.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2084 Parson Ct
2084 Parson Court, York County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
3324 sqft
2084 Parson Ct Available 09/15/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Dallastown School District! - Well maintained, nicely landscaped home tucked into a cul-de-sac, in a great neighborhood in Dallastown School District. This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest York
1 Unit Available
337 W Jackson St
337 West Jackson Street, York, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,350
1980 sqft
337 W. Jackson St. - Charming 5 bedroom, 2 bath home! Features central a/c! Spacious rooms! Updated kitchen! Off street parking! Full renovation! Fresh paint, new appliances! Call or text 717.430.0574 ***Tenant pays all utilities.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast York
1 Unit Available
245 E Franklin Way
245 Franklin Way, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$795
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Single family home in York City! $300 Off Second Months Rent!! Video Walk Through in Photos - This house is located in the 200 block of East Franklin Way. It has new flooring throughout and an open floor plan on the 1st floor.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northwest York
1 Unit Available
224 Earl Way
224 Earl Way, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$645
West End - York City SD-Video Walk Through in Photos - - 3 bedroom - 1 bath This 3 bedroom house is located on Earl Way in the west end of York City near Roosevelt Ave. It has a small yard area in the rear shared with next door.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Side
1 Unit Available
728 GLEN PLACE
728 Glen Place, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$795
728 Glen Place, YORK - On East End of York City is this 2 bedroom house with living room, dining room, kitchen with stove and refrigerator, bath with shower only, laundry room with washer and dryer, partially fenced yard.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Side
1 Unit Available
256 E King St., Apt. 1
256 East King Street, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$775
256 E King St., Apt. 1 Available 06/30/20 Oldetowne East Neighborhood! First Floor with Garage - This two bedroom apartment is located on the 200 block of E. King St. on the 1st floor. There are hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2560 Freysville Rd. Apt A
2560 Freysville Road, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$975
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Semi Detached - Newly constructed a year ago Windsor Township ranch style home. Open floor plan for Living Room/Dining Room measuring 19'10" x 17'2", Kitchen measuring 11' x 7'8". Basement area measuring 19'6" x 18'7".
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast York
1 Unit Available
233 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2
233 East Philadelphia Street, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$825
2 Bedroom in Downtown York City, See Video walk through in photos! - This 2nd/3rd floor apartment is located on the 200 block of E. Philadelphia St. close to downtown York. Tenant pays gas and electric. On-street parking.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest York
1 Unit Available
344 S. Queen St.
344 South Queen Street, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$925
York City SD 3 Bedroom Home! Garage-Video Walk Through in Photos - This 3 bedroom house is located on the 300 block of S. Queen St convenient to all downtown amenities. The 1st floor has a spacious living room open to a large eat-in kitchen.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Doctors Row
1 Unit Available
647 Lincoln St.
647 West Market Street, York, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$895
647 Lincoln St.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Doctors Row
1 Unit Available
651 W. Market St., Apt. 2
651 W Market St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$695
651 W. Market St., Apt. 2 Available 07/02/20 Spacious Renovated 2 Bedroom in York City SD - This spacious 2 bedroom apartment is located on the 600 block of W. Market St. convenient to public transportation and many other amenities.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for East York rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,260.
Some of the colleges located in the East York area include Franklin and Marshall College, Harrisburg Area Community College, Lancaster Bible College, Millersville University of Pennsylvania, and Towson University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to East York from include Baltimore, Towson, Ellicott City, Owings Mills, and Harrisburg.
