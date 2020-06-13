/
/
hershey
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:39 PM
46 Apartments for rent in Hershey, PA📍
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hershey
1 Unit Available
415 Hockersville rd
415 Hockersville Rd, Hershey, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
2 bedroom Home For Rent - Nicely renovated 2 bedroom , 2 bath home available for rent. Beautiful wood floors , spacious kitchen and updated bathroom. No Smoking no pets. Sewer, trash and lawn care are included with the rent.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Hershey
1 Unit Available
107 HIGH POINTE DRIVE
107 High Pointe Dr, Hershey, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1736 sqft
Move-in ready townhome within walking distance to Hershey Med Center! You'll love the vaulted ceilings, skylights, open floor plan and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Hershey
1 Unit Available
105 HIGH POINTE DRIVE
105 High Pointe Dr, Hershey, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1764 sqft
Don't miss out on this 2 bed, 2.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Hershey
1 Unit Available
163 HIGH POINTE DRIVE
163 High Pointe Dr, Hershey, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1641 sqft
Rent this maintenance-free 2 bedroom townhome in High Pointe of Hershey within walking distance to Hershey Medical Center.
Results within 1 mile of Hershey
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2129 WEXFORD ROAD
2129 Wexford Road, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
2129 WEXFORD ROAD Available 08/15/20 2129 WEXFORD ROAD, PALMYRA, PA 17078 - Welcome to this magnificent Townhome within "Rockledge," a desirable wooded neighborhood community situated within Dauphin County.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Hummelstown
1 Unit Available
221 W MAIN STREET
221 East Main Street, Hummelstown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1378 sqft
This single family detached home in Lower Dauphin school district is freshly renovated and ready for it's next family! Contact us today!
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
1105 GALWAY COURT
1105 Galway Court, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
2883 sqft
Lovely Chelsea unit in wooded Oakmont. First floor open floor plan with updated kitchen, dining room/living room combo with sitting room and gar fireplace. Atrium doors lead to large screened-in porch.
1 of 21
Last updated December 11 at 04:58pm
1 Unit Available
1189 Draymore Court
1189 Draymore Court, Dauphin County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1922 sqft
Enjoy the ultimate condo living on top of one of Hershey's wooded hillsides overlooking Oakmont. Surround yourself with gorgeous landscaping in Ridgeview Community. This lovely 3 bedroom 2.
Results within 5 miles of Hershey
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:34pm
Middletown
12 Units Available
Woodland Hills
105 Woodland Avenue, Middletown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,128
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1108 sqft
Welcome to Woodland Hills, the premier community for Middletown apartments for rent! At Woodland Hills Apartments our luxury building gives you access to everything you have ever wanted in a home with upgraded interiors, a variety of community
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 12:49pm
1 Unit Available
Waterford at Summit View
8301 Presidents Dr, Hummelstown, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$990
1177 sqft
Located just outside Harrisburg near the Walmart Supercenter and Beaver Bend Golf Course. Clean, affordable units with well-manicured grounds and nature views. Playground and pool for residents.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
847 E Maple
847 East Maple Street, Palmyra, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2 bed Rancher for Rent. Palmyra - Excellent rental opportunity in palmyra borough. This spacious well maintained ranch house is available today. 2 bedrooms. Plenty of updates. Excellent condition. New Roof.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2134 Red Fox Drive
2134 Red Fox Drive, Dauphin County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2187 sqft
2134 Red Fox Drive Available 08/01/20 Beautiful spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town-home with garage located in desirable Deer Run! - Beautiful executive style town home in Deer Run Commons.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
370 Shelly Ln
370 Shelly Lane, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$985
1130 sqft
Available 07/11/20 Beautiful secluded location, centrally located to Hershey, Harrisburg, and Lancaster. Features include a large yard, patio, and garage space for storage. Range and refrigerator included. Central air and electric heat pump.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
Shoe Factory
201 North Chestnut Street, Palmyra, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$985
473 sqft
Enjoy the charm at this Historic Landmark Property, the SHOE FACTORY APARTMENTS! They don't build them like this anymore! 12' high ceilings, lots of natural sunlight and large windows. Wood plank ceilings, exposed wooden beams and columns.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Hummelstown
1 Unit Available
306 W MAIN STREET
306 West Main Street, Hummelstown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
1200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY FURNISHED One Bedroom, One Full Bathroom Home for Rent in Downtown Hummelstown! This historic gem is within walking distance to local shops and restaurants. It is located less than 2 miles of Penn State Hershey Medical Center.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
376 JONATHAN COURT
376 Jonathan Court, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1958 sqft
Don't miss out on this end-unit townhome located in Derry Twp, 5 min from Hershey Medical Center! Brand new HVAC system, washer & dryer. Kitchen countertop replaced in 2017.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Hummelstown
1 Unit Available
223 W MAIN STREET
223 West Main Street, Hummelstown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
2248 sqft
This great 1bed/1bath apartment on a first floor has brand new flooring, paint, and more! Check it out today!
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
176 N VILLAGE CIRCLE
176 North Village Court, Campbelltown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1560 sqft
This End unit townhome has 3 bedrooms,2 ~ baths, a full unfinished basements w/ superior walls, a 10~ X 8~ concrete patio w/ privacy fence, gas heat, C/A and a one car garage.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
112 N. Village Circle - 1
112 N Village Cir, Campbelltown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1440 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Newer Townhouse in Village of Springbrook Farms in Palmyra Schools! Approximately 1450 SF Townhouse, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths with a ONE CAR GARAGE and FULL Unfinished basement. BRAND NEW CARPET throughout.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
106 Oriole Court
106 Oriole Court, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1240 sqft
Beautiful 1240 SF, 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condominium in The Reserve at Hershey Meadows. 1 car garage. Private Entrance. Walk in closets. Sliding glass door. Balcony. Great view. Gas fireplace & energy efficient gas heat .
Results within 10 miles of Hershey
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Progress
3 Units Available
Paxton Park
4900 Lancer Dr., Harrisburg, PA
Studio
$866
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$821
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
962 sqft
Paxton Park Apartments is the place where you can live, play, entertain and establish your way of life according to your desires. Paxton Park is located in a quiet residential area only minutes to the hospital, I-81 and I-83.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Colonial Park
10 Units Available
Colonial Glen
4900 Lancer Dr, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1000 sqft
The award winning Colonial Glen is a community built with uncompromising quality and maintained through outstanding service for our residents.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Colonial Park
15 Units Available
Beaufort Manor
4112 Beechwood Ln, Harrisburg, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$899
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$978
1067 sqft
Beaufort Manor where quality and comfort meet! We offer a variety of apartment homes from 785 to 1230 square feet of living space.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
40 Units Available
Eagle's Crest Apartment Homes
1008 Eaglecrest Ct, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$810
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
887 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with in-home washer and dryer, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Community has a pool, fitness center and business center. Located close to I-83 and shops and restaurants.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Hershey, the median rent is $665 for a studio, $737 for a 1-bedroom, $926 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,203 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Hershey, check out our monthly Hershey Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Hershey area include Franklin and Marshall College, Harrisburg Area Community College, Lancaster Bible College, Millersville University of Pennsylvania, and Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Harrisburg. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hershey from include Harrisburg, Lancaster, York, Reading, and Hanover.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomsburg, PAColonial Park, PAShiloh, PAMechanicsburg, PAMiddletown, PAEast York, PAMillersville, PALeola, PA