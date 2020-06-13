AL
/
PA
/
harrisburg
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:24 PM

71 Apartments for rent in Harrisburg, PA

📍
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Progress
3 Units Available
Paxton Park
4900 Lancer Dr., Harrisburg, PA
Studio
$866
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$821
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
962 sqft
Paxton Park Apartments is the place where you can live, play, entertain and establish your way of life according to your desires. Paxton Park is located in a quiet residential area only minutes to the hospital, I-81 and I-83.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Colonial Park
10 Units Available
Colonial Glen
4900 Lancer Dr, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1000 sqft
The award winning Colonial Glen is a community built with uncompromising quality and maintained through outstanding service for our residents.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Colonial Park
15 Units Available
Beaufort Manor
4112 Beechwood Ln, Harrisburg, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$899
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$978
1067 sqft
Beaufort Manor where quality and comfort meet! We offer a variety of apartment homes from 785 to 1230 square feet of living space.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
20 Units Available
The Village of Laurel Ridge and The Encore Apartments & Townhomes
399 Ringneck Dr, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$920
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1234 sqft
Conveniently located near I-81. Apartments include patio or balcony, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Tenants enjoy 24-hour maintenance, and a pool, courtyard, BBQ, playground, and gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
40 Units Available
Eagle's Crest Apartment Homes
1008 Eaglecrest Ct, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$810
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
887 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with in-home washer and dryer, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Community has a pool, fitness center and business center. Located close to I-83 and shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
7 Units Available
Emerald Pointe
1239 Amber Ln, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1528 sqft
Situated in a tranquil setting convenient to I-83 and I-283. Two- and three-bedroom townhomes with fully equipped kitchens with revolving servers and private patios, balconies or yards. Select homes feature basements and attached garages.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
11 Units Available
King's Manor Apartment Homes
2161 Camelot Dr, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly units with fully equipped kitchens and modern baths. Carefully landscaped community has 24-hour gym and a swimming pool. Close to downtown Harrisburg.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
4 Units Available
Crooked Hill
3204 Vesta Lane, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
2003 sqft
Welcome home to Crooked Hill.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 11 at 02:55pm
6 Units Available
Aspen Hill
5069 Stacey Dr E, Harrisburg, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1016 sqft
Aspen Hill Apartments welcomes you home to exceptional service and quality living. Nestled on a hilltop in Swatara Township, Aspen Hill offers a quiet and relaxed country setting with rolling hills, magnificent trees and fresh air.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 3 at 02:31pm
3 Units Available
Chestnut Pointe
3655 Chambers Hill Rd, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
4 Bedrooms
$1,402
Community with swimming pool, basketball court, playground, and resident clubhouse. Units feature spacious interiors and walk-in closets. Minutes from I-283 and close to Target and High Point Commons.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Alison Hill
1 Unit Available
526 S.15th Street
526 S 15th St, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1254 sqft
526 S.15th Street Available 08/14/20 Charming 3 bed, 1 bath Town-home in Harrisburg City - Charming well maintained 3 bed, 1 bath home in Harrisburg City. Original hardwood floors throughout. Fenced in backyard. Close to Downtown and I83.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Shipoke
1 Unit Available
611 S Front St
611 South Front Street, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Beautiful 3 Bedroom town home in the Shipoke community - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
1202 North 2nd Street - 1
1202 North 2nd Street, Harrisburg, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
900 sqft
Large, bright, one bedroom apartment in Midtown. This newly renovated, first floor apartment offers a full kitchen with all appliances including dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. Spacious bath with tiled shower/tub combo and washer/dryer.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Downtown Harrisburg
1 Unit Available
117 N RIVER STREET
117 North River Street, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1747 sqft
Unique historic brick 3 bed/2 bath home for rent in prime downtown location on N. River St, between Walnut and Locust Sts and Front and Second Sts. . block from walking bridge to City Island and Riverfront Park or to the best of restaurant row.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
South Alison Hill
1 Unit Available
249 Crescent St
249 Crescent Street, Harrisburg, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
2140 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, single family home in Harrisburg. Amenities included: deck, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, renovated kitchen, renovated bathrooms, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Capital District
1 Unit Available
215 BRIGGS STREET
215 Briggs Street, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
589 sqft
This 1 bed/1 bath apartment is located on the first floor and is in a great historic section of Harrisburg! Contact us today!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Uptown
1 Unit Available
2235 LOGAN STREET
2235 Logan Street, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1798 sqft
This great rowhome is getting a full renovation, including new flooring, paint, kitchen, bath, and more.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Uptown
1 Unit Available
2418 REEL STREET
2418 Reel Street, Harrisburg, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1846 sqft
Great Semi-Detached rental unit available in Harrisburg City! 4 bedroon, 1 bath with all new paint, flooring, and mechanicals will not last long!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Uptown
1 Unit Available
2716 LEXINGTON STREET
2716 Lexington Street, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
2064 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home for rent has a fenced in backyard, all new paint, flooring, and mechanicals in Harrisburg City! Won't last long.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Downtown Harrisburg
1 Unit Available
231 STATE ST.
231 State Street, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
604 sqft
This is a 719 SqFt, single bedroom condo on the 5th floor with scenic views of the historic district on State Street and Capital Complex, Building is located at the steps of the state capital and within walking distance of all downtown bars,
Results within 1 mile of Harrisburg
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
15 Units Available
The Overlook
150 Erford Rd, Camp Hill, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,306
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
988 sqft
On a West Shore bluff lies an apartment community that is unlike any other. Enter your 4-story manor-style home through a lobby with country-club furnishings and origial artwork, and take the elevator to your spacious apartment.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Enola
1 Unit Available
212 W DAUPHIN ST
212 West Dauphin Street, Enola, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1400 sqft
212 W DAUPHIN STREET, ENOLA - Welcome Home! A great rental, ready and waiting for you! This 3-Bedroom, 2-Bath Single Family Home is located in a great location in Enola, Cumberland County.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
777 ERFORD RD
777 Erford Road, Cumberland County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1600 sqft
777 ERFORD RD - Welcome Home and enjoy this duplex townhome located in a great location in East Pennsboro/Camp Hill, Cumberland, County. As you enter this home the hardwood floors throughout invite you to come in and relax.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Wormleysburg
1 Unit Available
322 South Front St
322 South Front Street, Wormleysburg, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lux Beautiful RIVERFRONT building (322C apt) .... private professional apt bldg. Great location. Also clean/mannerly pet friendly building. Super high ceilings, Ralph Lauren paint, awesome crown moldings and MANY windows.

Median Rent in Harrisburg

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Harrisburg is $814, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,014.
Studio
$673
1 Bed
$814
2 Beds
$1,014
3+ Beds
$1,305
Rent Report
Harrisburg

June 2020 Harrisburg Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Harrisburg Rent Report. Harrisburg rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Harrisburg rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Harrisburg rents declined slightly over the past month

Harrisburg rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have remained steady in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Harrisburg stand at $814 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,014 for a two-bedroom. Harrisburg's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents steady across cities in Pennsylvania

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Harrisburg, but trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Pennsylvania, half have seen increases while the other half have been decreasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Levittown is the most expensive of all Pennsylvania's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,641; of the 10 largest cities in Pennsylvania that we have data for, Bethlehem, York, and Pittsburgh, where two-bedrooms go for $1,090, $781, and $926, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.7%, -0.5%, and -0.1%).
    • Erie, Norristown, and Levittown have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.1%, 0.9%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Harrisburg rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Harrisburg has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Harrisburg is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Harrisburg's median two-bedroom rent of $1,014 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Harrisburg.
    • While rents in Harrisburg remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Harrisburg than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Harrisburg.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

    Frequently Asked Questions

    How much is rent in Harrisburg?
    In Harrisburg, the median rent is $673 for a studio, $814 for a 1-bedroom, $1,014 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,305 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Harrisburg, check out our monthly Harrisburg Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Harrisburg?
    Some of the colleges located in the Harrisburg area include Harrisburg Area Community College, Harrisburg University of Science and Technology, Franklin and Marshall College, Lancaster Bible College, and Millersville University of Pennsylvania. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Harrisburg?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Harrisburg from include Lancaster, York, Hanover, Lebanon, and Westminster.

    Similar Pages

    Harrisburg 1 BedroomsHarrisburg 2 BedroomsHarrisburg Apartments with BalconyHarrisburg Apartments with ParkingHarrisburg Dog Friendly Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Lancaster, PAYork, PAHanover, PALebanon, PAWestminster, MDCamp Hill, PAColonial Park, PAShiloh, PAMechanicsburg, PAMiddletown, PAEast York, PAMillersville, PALeola, PARed Lion, PAShippensburg, PAHummelstown, PAManchester, PAWrightsville, PADover, PAPenbrook, PAShrewsbury, PAStewartstown, PAHershey, PASteelton, PA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Harrisburg Area Community CollegeHarrisburg University of Science and TechnologyFranklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible CollegeMillersville University of Pennsylvania