Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:34 AM

59 Apartments for rent in York, PA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some York apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage... Read Guide >
Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
2 Units Available
Greenbriar Estates Townhomes
227 Dietz Estates Dr, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Greenbriar Estates ' York TownhomesWelcome home to the Greenbriar Estates Townhomes where you will find two and three bedroom townhomes for comfortable and affordable suburban living! Located in York, PA only 30 minutes from downtown Harrisburg and
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
27 Units Available
The Apartment Gallery of York
104 Camelot Arms, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$943
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1240 sqft
Do not miss out on the apartment home you have been looking for all along! With convenient access to routes 30 and 83, our property is just minutes to countless shopping and dining opportunities.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
3 Units Available
The View at Mackenzi
2035 Patriot St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,042
1072 sqft
Contemporary homes not far from downtown. In-unit amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Clubhouse, Internet access and package-receiving services. Pet-friendly. Close to Richard M. Nixon County Park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
2 Units Available
Weigelstown
The Reserve at Copper Chase
3145 Honey Run Dr, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1273 sqft
The Reserve at Copper Chase offers 1, 2 and 3-bedroom pet-friendly apartments for rent and pet-friendly townhomes for rent in York, PA. Each unit features an in-home washer and dryer, dishwasher and large, roomy closets.
Last updated July 10 at 02:34pm
1 Unit Available
Shiloh
Rolling Hills
1701 Taxville Rd Unit 3D, York, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
888 sqft
Rolling Hills Apartments is a truly perfect combination of well-appointed one and two bedroom apartment homes and two and three bedroom townhomes in a spectacular country setting.
Last updated May 13 at 02:33pm
23 Units Available
Tyler Run-Queens Gate
York Apartments
2000 Maplewood Dr, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$865
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
900 sqft
York Apartments is an intimate apartment community nestled in the heart of York, PA. Choose from eight spacious apartments with abundant closet space and your choice of patio or balcony. You will be sure to find the perfect home for you.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Southwest York
154 Lafayette St. Apt. 1
154 Lafayette St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$795
2 Bedroom 1st Floor-Parking- Penn Park Area York City - Check back for pictures and video soon! (RLNE5924747)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northeast York
107 E. Market Street 2nd & 3rd Floor
107 E Market St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$945
Beautiful 2nd & 3rd floor Loft located in York City - Beautiful brick 2 story apartment, original hardwood floors and numerous built-ins. On-street parking is available, York City parking permit can be obtained by the tenant.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Side
355 S. Queen St., Apt. 1
355 South Queen Street, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$675
One bedroom Apartment! Video in Photos! - This is a newly renovated first floor one bedroom apartment located on the 300 block of S. Queen st.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown York
146 S. Duke Apt. 3
146 South Duke Street, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$845
$75 Off 3 Months Rent (exp. 7/10) Video walk through in listing photos! Newly renovated apartment just blocks from the square in York City! - This 2 bedroom apartment is located in the 100 block of South Duke St in Downtown York.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Side
802 Wayne Ave., Apt. 2
802 Wayne Avenue, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$795
802 Wayne Ave., Apt.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Salem Square
640 W. Princess St., Apt. 2
640 West Princess Street, York, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$795
Updated 2nd and 3rd Floor apartment on West End of York City-Video Walk Through in Photos - (Traducción al Español localizado al final de la página) • Refinished hardwood floors • Freshly painted walls • Sizable rooms with lots of closet space •

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown York
146 S. Duke Apt. 1R
146 S Duke St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$795
Video in photos! Updated apartment just blocks from York City Square! - This two story 2 bedroom apartment is located in the 100 block of South Duke St in Downtown York. It has 1.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northwest York
224 Earl Way
224 Earl Way, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$645
West End - York City SD-Video Walk Through in Photos - - 2-3 bedroom - 1 bath This 2-3 bedroom house is located on Earl Way in the west end of York City near Roosevelt Ave. It has a small yard area in the rear shared with next door.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Avenues
643 W. Philadelphia St.
643 West Philadelphia Street, York, PA
4 Bedrooms
$995
643 W. Philadelphia St. Available 07/16/20 Spacious Home on the West End of York City! - Check back for pictures and video (RLNE5821209)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Side
721 E. Clarke Ave.
721 East Clarke Avenue, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$675
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available Now! York City SD - This is a 2 bedroom house located on the 700 block of E. Clarke Ave. near Sherman and E. Market St. in York City.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown York
56 S. Beaver St. , 1F
56 S Beaver St, York, PA
Studio
$545
Video in Photos! Downtown York - Commercial /Office/Store Front On S. Beaver St. - Small storefront, commercial or office rental located for rent in the heart of downtown York on S. Beaver St.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Doctors Row
647 Lincoln St.
647 West Market Street, York, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$895
Video in Photos! Spacious Home on the West End of York City SD - • Small cement yard • Private parking • Washer & dryer hookups (basement) • Cement basement • Mud room • Lots of storage space • Spacious rooms • Refinished hardwood floors (2nd

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Downtown York
11 N BEAVER STREET
11 N Beaver St, York, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in Historic National House building. New flooring throughout, living/dining room combo, new appliances. Stack-able washer/dryer in unit. CAC, one off street parking space. No pets, No smoking.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
East Side
1153 EAST KING ST.
1153 East King Street, York, PA
4 Bedrooms
$995
1153 E. King Street, York, PA 17403 - Freshly painted house w/wall to wall carpet. 3 BR or 4th BR w/1 walk through. EIK w/gas stove. Small fenced yard w/1 car garage. Ceiling fans in living room & dining room.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
West Philadelphia Street
338 W. Philadelphia St. #3
338 West Philadelphia Street, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$675
338 W. Philadelphia St. #3 Available 07/31/20 3rd Floor Apartment! York City Near YMCA - Check back for pictures and video! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5926031)
Results within 1 mile of York

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Grantley
651 Colonial Ave
651 Colonial Avenue, Grantley, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1152 sqft
Renovated 3br home with garage and finished basement! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Grantley
515 Dupont Ave
515 Dupont Avenue, Grantley, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1709 sqft
Huge 3 bedroom home W/ finished attic and garage! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
1517 2nd ave
1517 2nd Avenue, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1500 sqft
Wonderful 3 BR/1 BA Duplex in Elmwood - Property Id: 252440 Updated home, modern kitchen in Spring Garden Township. Finished attic but no heating. Nice yard, front porch, deck and rear car port. Courtesy Washer and Dryer and 4 window unit ACs.
City Guide for York, PA

People sometimes like to rag on York, PA, but don’t read into any of it. We’ll have you know that York residents love their city and, in fact, describe it as a great community with a tolerable cost of living. Whether they enjoy the parks, festivals or the downtown market, the wonderful performing arts center or the fact that there’s a Penn State campus in town and two terrific hospitals, there’s a lot to love here. We’re still trying to figure out what the downers are referring to, but if we’ve learned anything from the Internet, it’s that hater’s gonna hate. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in York, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some York apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

