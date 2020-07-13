59 Apartments for rent in York, PA with parking

People sometimes like to rag on York, PA, but don’t read into any of it. We’ll have you know that York residents love their city and, in fact, describe it as a great community with a tolerable cost of living. Whether they enjoy the parks, festivals or the downtown market, the wonderful performing arts center or the fact that there’s a Penn State campus in town and two terrific hospitals, there’s a lot to love here. We’re still trying to figure out what the downers are referring to, but if we’ve learned anything from the Internet, it’s that hater’s gonna hate. See more