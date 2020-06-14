/
1 bedroom apartments
20 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in York, PA
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
26 Units Available
The Apartment Gallery of York
104 Camelot Arms, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$855
811 sqft
Do not miss out on the apartment home you have been looking for all along! With convenient access to routes 30 and 83, our property is just minutes to countless shopping and dining opportunities.
Last updated June 10 at 02:25pm
Shiloh
9 Units Available
Rolling Hills
1701 Taxville Rd Unit 3D, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
650 sqft
Rolling Hills Apartments is a truly perfect combination of well-appointed one and two bedroom apartment homes and two and three bedroom townhomes in a spectacular country setting.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Weigelstown
4 Units Available
The Reserve at Copper Chase
3145 Honey Run Dr, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
770 sqft
The Reserve at Copper Chase offers 1, 2 and 3-bedroom pet-friendly apartments for rent and pet-friendly townhomes for rent in York, PA. Each unit features an in-home washer and dryer, dishwasher and large, roomy closets.
Last updated May 13 at 02:33pm
Tyler Run-Queens Gate
23 Units Available
York Apartments
2000 Maplewood Dr, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$865
579 sqft
York Apartments is an intimate apartment community nestled in the heart of York, PA. Choose from eight spacious apartments with abundant closet space and your choice of patio or balcony. You will be sure to find the perfect home for you.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
The Avenues
1 Unit Available
513 Pennsylvania Avenue 1st FL Apt
513 Pennsylvania Avenue, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$725
1st floor apartment - 1 Bedroom 1st floor apartment with easy access to RT 30. Living room measuring 19'2" x 11'7", 19' x 10'6" Kitchen. 2 Car garage to rear that may be rented separately. New carpet remodeled bath access to full cement basement.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
East Side
1 Unit Available
355 S. Queen St., Apt. 1
355 South Queen Street, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$675
355 S. Queen St., Apt. 1 Available 06/29/20 One bedroom Apartment! - This is a first floor one bedroom apartment located on the 300 block of S. Queen st.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
42 S. Penn St., Apt. 3
42 South Penn Street, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$695
Spacious 1 bedroom-York City SD. See Video walk through in photos! - This one bedroom apartment is located on the 3rd floor of the building with both inside and fire escape access. There are hardwood floors throughout for easy cleaning.
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Southwest York
1 Unit Available
284 West Cottage Place - 1
284 W Cottage Pl, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
700 sqft
First floor, one bedroom unit for rent available to move in July 1st. Rent includes water, sewer and trash. Tenant pays electric and gas. No pets. No smoking. Renter's Insurance required. This unit is Section 8 qualified.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Northeast York
1 Unit Available
224 Chestnut Street
224 Chestnut St, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$695
1 Bedroom Apartment Near York Revolution Stadium - 1 Bedroom 1st floor apartment near A. D. Goode elementary school and York revolution baseball stadium. Fresh paint and new flooring PHOTOS TO FOLLOW No Pets Allowed (RLNE2867827)
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Northeast York
1 Unit Available
9104 HUDSON COURT
9104 Hudson Ct, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
850 sqft
BRAND NEW- NEVER LIVED IN! Located in the preferred Dallastown School District Kitchen appliances included- Electric Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator & Microwave IncludedElectric Washer / Dryer Hookups in each unit are electric.
Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
Northeast York
1 Unit Available
256 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 1 FL Front
256 East Philadelphia Street, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$525
256 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 1 FL Front Available 01/01/20 *Winter Special $503 (limited time)Downtown near the Judicial Center, transportation, shopping, etc.
Results within 5 miles of York
Last updated June 14 at 07:03pm
East York
10 Units Available
Greenspring
100 Bridlewood Way, East York, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,085
1000 sqft
Greenspring Apartment Homes offers spacious and well-appointed one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in the heart of York, PA. Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour.
Results within 10 miles of York
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Shade Gap
5 Units Available
Dovertowne & Heritagetowne
30 Stony Lane, Dover, PA
1 Bedroom
$826
529 sqft
Dovertowne Apartments is a beautiful and conveniently located community in Dover, Pennsylvania. Offering one and two bedroom floor plans we have convenience combined with comfortable and affordable apartment homes that you deserve.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Robertson
10 Units Available
Cold Springs
T-70 Pavillion Dr, Manchester, PA
1 Bedroom
$885
705 sqft
Cold Springs Apartments is a beautiful community conveniently located in Manchester, Pennsylvania.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3565 Messersmith Rd. Apt 5
3565 Messersmith Rd, York County, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
3565 Messersmith Rd. Apt 5 Available 08/07/20 Apartment - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment in popular North Codorus Township. LR/DR Combo measuring 16' x 11', separate 11'x11' Bedroom. Bath with shower only (no tub) (RLNE5859725)
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Shade Gap
1 Unit Available
52 North Main Street 2 Fl
52 North Main Street, Dover, PA
1 Bedroom
$795
N Main Street - Property Id: 257088 Gorgeous freshly renovated 1 bedroom apartment just off the square in Dover. This brightly lit newly carpeted pad features over 850+ feet of living space.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3533 Messersmith Road Apt. 2
3533 Messersmith Road, York County, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
3533 Messersmith Road Apt. 2 Available 09/04/20 Apartment - Located in North Codorus Township/Spring Grove Schools. This 1 bedroom apartment also features an 11'3" x 16'3" Living Room, and kitchen with oven-range and refrigerator. (RLNE5845380)
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Dallastown
1 Unit Available
17 E Main St #12
17 E Main St, Dallastown, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
17 E Main St #12 Available 07/03/20 1st floor Apartment - Well located Dallastown Borough apartment featuring a big 12'3" x 11'9" Living Room, Eat In Kitchen with oven-range and refrigerator. Parking for 1 car per unit behind building.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Red Lion
1 Unit Available
138 S. Franklin St. 1st Floor
138 S Franklin St, Red Lion, PA
1 Bedroom
$675
1st floor apartment - 1st floor apartment in Red Lion Borough featuring generous room sizes. Living Room is 15'x10'10", Separate Dining Rm, 9'7"x6'3" Kitchen with oven/range and refrigerator.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
180 S. Main St. Apt 5
180 South Main Street, Loganville, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
180 S. Main St. Apt 5 Available 06/19/20 1st floor apartment - This rear entry 1st floor apartment with parking in the rear is located within minutes of RT i83 and features a 14'8" x 18'4" Living room/ Kitchen combination and a 8'1" x 11'2" Bedroom.
