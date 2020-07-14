Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool 24hr maintenance internet access accessible parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court bbq/grill clubhouse community garden e-payments guest parking hot tub internet cafe online portal playground tennis court volleyball court

York Area's Best Address - Powder Mill offers large newly updated apartments in a peaceful suburban setting. Located a few minutes from downtown York, our community is convenient to I-83 and Route 30 and the area’s major employers, colleges and shopping. Wellspan York Hospital, Dentsply Sirona, York College and Queensgate Towne Center are all nearby. Many of our residents commute to work in Hunt Valley, Towson, and Baltimore. Make Powder Mill Apartments your new home and experience a professional office and maintenance team, exceptional amenities and 24/7 emergency service.



We offer varied lease lengths and furnished or unfurnished apartment homes. Signature, Contemporary, and Classic finish options are available in our unfurnished apartments. All apartments include microwave, dishwasher and in-unit washer/dryer. Sliding glass doors lead to a private balcony or patio. Some floor plans feature a lower-level family room with a cozy gas fireplace.



Our fully furnished apartment options are perfect for short-term stays and attractively appointed with conveniences designed to meet the needs of busy professionals. In these upscale furnished units, we provide all utilities, cable TV and WiFi, hotel quality furniture, bed and bath linens, kitchen supplies, small appliances such as a coffee maker, and much more. Our management team specializes in relocation and our job is to make your stay carefree.



We provide a variety of monthly activities for our residents. Fitness classes, movie nights, wine & paint parties and holiday dinners are a few examples. During summer months, you’ll enjoy our heated pool with children’s wading pool and WIFI access. Weekly bus trips to the grocery store and local restaurants are popular with residents. Your four-legged friend will have fun exploring our 14-acre wooded property.



**Actual rates may vary based on lease term and apartment features**



Love where you live, visit Powder Mill Apartments today!



(RLNE3878781)