York, PA
Powder Mill Apartments
Last updated July 4 2020 at 2:36 PM

Powder Mill Apartments

42 Oak Ridge Dr · (717) 259-2438
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

42 Oak Ridge Dr, York, PA 17402
Spry

Price and availability

VERIFIED 27 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Powder Mill Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
bbq/grill
clubhouse
community garden
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet cafe
online portal
playground
tennis court
volleyball court
York Area's Best Address - Powder Mill offers large newly updated apartments in a peaceful suburban setting. Located a few minutes from downtown York, our community is convenient to I-83 and Route 30 and the area’s major employers, colleges and shopping. Wellspan York Hospital, Dentsply Sirona, York College and Queensgate Towne Center are all nearby. Many of our residents commute to work in Hunt Valley, Towson, and Baltimore. Make Powder Mill Apartments your new home and experience a professional office and maintenance team, exceptional amenities and 24/7 emergency service.

We offer varied lease lengths and furnished or unfurnished apartment homes. Signature, Contemporary, and Classic finish options are available in our unfurnished apartments. All apartments include microwave, dishwasher and in-unit washer/dryer. Sliding glass doors lead to a private balcony or patio. Some floor plans feature a lower-level family room with a cozy gas fireplace.

Our fully furnished apartment options are perfect for short-term stays and attractively appointed with conveniences designed to meet the needs of busy professionals. In these upscale furnished units, we provide all utilities, cable TV and WiFi, hotel quality furniture, bed and bath linens, kitchen supplies, small appliances such as a coffee maker, and much more. Our management team specializes in relocation and our job is to make your stay carefree.

We provide a variety of monthly activities for our residents. Fitness classes, movie nights, wine & paint parties and holiday dinners are a few examples. During summer months, you’ll enjoy our heated pool with children’s wading pool and WIFI access. Weekly bus trips to the grocery store and local restaurants are popular with residents. Your four-legged friend will have fun exploring our 14-acre wooded property.

**Actual rates may vary based on lease term and apartment features**

Love where you live, visit Powder Mill Apartments today!

(RLNE3878781)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per person over 18 years old
Deposit: $250 (1 bedroom), $350 (2 bedrooms), $450 (3 bedrooms)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Parking available directly in front of apartment.
Storage Details: Additional storage in the basement of each building
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Powder Mill Apartments have any available units?
Powder Mill Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in York, PA.
What amenities does Powder Mill Apartments have?
Some of Powder Mill Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Powder Mill Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Powder Mill Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Powder Mill Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Powder Mill Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Powder Mill Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Powder Mill Apartments offers parking.
Does Powder Mill Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Powder Mill Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Powder Mill Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Powder Mill Apartments has a pool.
Does Powder Mill Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Powder Mill Apartments has accessible units.
Does Powder Mill Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Powder Mill Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Powder Mill Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Powder Mill Apartments has units with air conditioning.
