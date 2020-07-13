All apartments in York
Last updated June 17 2020 at 1:26 PM

Springetts Apartments

50 Eisenhower Dr · (717) 868-6640
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

50 Eisenhower Dr, York, PA 17402
Springetts Manor-Yorklyn

Price and availability

VERIFIED almost 2 years AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Springetts Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
furnished
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
parking
bbq/grill
coffee bar
community garden
fire pit
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
online portal
package receiving
yoga
Springetts Apartments offers newly-updated 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a peaceful suburban setting. We are located just east of downtown York and a few minutes from Route 30. The community is convenient to the areas major employers, colleges and shopping with Memorial Hospital, BAE Systems and Penn State York all nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom), $350 (3 bedroom); -- Up to one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: full grown must not be taller than 15 inches from shoulder to ground
Storage Details: basement storage
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Springetts Apartments have any available units?
Springetts Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in York, PA.
What amenities does Springetts Apartments have?
Some of Springetts Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Springetts Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Springetts Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Springetts Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Springetts Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Springetts Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Springetts Apartments offers parking.
Does Springetts Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Springetts Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Springetts Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Springetts Apartments has a pool.
Does Springetts Apartments have accessible units?
No, Springetts Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Springetts Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Springetts Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Springetts Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Springetts Apartments has units with air conditioning.

