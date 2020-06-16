All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like Martoni Apartments In Mt. Airy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
Martoni Apartments In Mt. Airy
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

Martoni Apartments In Mt. Airy

31 West Allens Lane · (215) 621-6512
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
West Mount Airy
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

31 West Allens Lane, Philadelphia, PA 19119
West Mount Airy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit One Bedroom · Avail. now

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bedroom · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful and spacious 1& 2 Bedroom apartment located in Mt. Airy. Just one block away from the train station and the bus stop is practically at your doorstep. Within walking distance to the Mt. Airy Commercial district and the Chestnut Hill Commercial District with shopping, restaurants & pubs. Heat, Hot Water & Cooking gas are included in the rent. Off street parking lot and on-site laundry in the building. This apartment features, spacious room, refrigerator included, A/C window units, spacious rooms and much more.......

(RLNE5267111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Martoni Apartments In Mt. Airy have any available units?
Martoni Apartments In Mt. Airy has 2 units available starting at $1,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does Martoni Apartments In Mt. Airy have?
Some of Martoni Apartments In Mt. Airy's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Martoni Apartments In Mt. Airy currently offering any rent specials?
Martoni Apartments In Mt. Airy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Martoni Apartments In Mt. Airy pet-friendly?
No, Martoni Apartments In Mt. Airy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does Martoni Apartments In Mt. Airy offer parking?
Yes, Martoni Apartments In Mt. Airy does offer parking.
Does Martoni Apartments In Mt. Airy have units with washers and dryers?
No, Martoni Apartments In Mt. Airy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Martoni Apartments In Mt. Airy have a pool?
No, Martoni Apartments In Mt. Airy does not have a pool.
Does Martoni Apartments In Mt. Airy have accessible units?
No, Martoni Apartments In Mt. Airy does not have accessible units.
Does Martoni Apartments In Mt. Airy have units with dishwashers?
No, Martoni Apartments In Mt. Airy does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Martoni Apartments In Mt. Airy?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Leverington Court Apartments
631 Leverington Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Chestnut Terrace Apartments
7412 Stenton Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19150
Birchwood Hill Apartments
5115 Wissahickon Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19144
Warehouse Apartments
9 N 9th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Krinsky & Castelli Huntingdon
4020 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
Gardens of Mt. Airy
1133 E Mount Airy Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19150
Marcon Wyoming
6055 North 10th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19141
The Drake
1512 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19102

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity