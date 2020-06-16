Martoni Apartments In Mt. Airy

Amenities

on-site laundry parking air conditioning some paid utils refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautiful and spacious 1& 2 Bedroom apartment located in Mt. Airy. Just one block away from the train station and the bus stop is practically at your doorstep. Within walking distance to the Mt. Airy Commercial district and the Chestnut Hill Commercial District with shopping, restaurants & pubs. Heat, Hot Water & Cooking gas are included in the rent. Off street parking lot and on-site laundry in the building. This apartment features, spacious room, refrigerator included, A/C window units, spacious rooms and much more.......



(RLNE5267111)