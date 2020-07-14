All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

Liberty Crossings

3101 Woodhaven Rd W · (215) 791-8907
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3101 Woodhaven Rd W, Philadelphia, PA 19154
Parkwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A2 · Avail. now

$985

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit G3 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Liberty Crossings.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
patio / balcony
bathtub
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
internet access
Come see our spacious newly renovated apartments home, which are only rivaled by their great price. Our Property is conveniently located less than 5 minutes from interstate 95 and Franklin Mills Mall. The community features beautiful grounds, great service with comfortable living. Rental units include the following great amenities: Spacious apartments with ample of closet space. Move in here and live at ease!

(RLNE256673)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $500 Holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $125 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Liberty Crossings have any available units?
Liberty Crossings has 2 units available starting at $985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does Liberty Crossings have?
Some of Liberty Crossings's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Liberty Crossings currently offering any rent specials?
Liberty Crossings is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Liberty Crossings pet-friendly?
Yes, Liberty Crossings is pet friendly.
Does Liberty Crossings offer parking?
Yes, Liberty Crossings offers parking.
Does Liberty Crossings have units with washers and dryers?
No, Liberty Crossings does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Liberty Crossings have a pool?
No, Liberty Crossings does not have a pool.
Does Liberty Crossings have accessible units?
No, Liberty Crossings does not have accessible units.
Does Liberty Crossings have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Liberty Crossings has units with dishwashers.
