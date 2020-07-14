3101 Woodhaven Rd W, Philadelphia, PA 19154 Parkwood
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
Unit A2 · Avail. now
$985
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Unit G3 · Avail. now
$1,200
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
patio / balcony
bathtub
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
internet access
Come see our spacious newly renovated apartments home, which are only rivaled by their great price. Our Property is conveniently located less than 5 minutes from interstate 95 and Franklin Mills Mall. The community features beautiful grounds, great service with comfortable living. Rental units include the following great amenities: Spacious apartments with ample of closet space. Move in here and live at ease!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $500 Holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $125 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Liberty Crossings have any available units?
Liberty Crossings has 2 units available starting at $985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.