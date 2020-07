Bridge on Race

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge 24hr gym bbq/grill package receiving accessible elevator garage parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage business center car charging carport cc payments coffee bar courtyard dog grooming area doorman e-payments fire pit green community guest parking guest suite internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby nest technology new construction online portal smoke-free community

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Bridge is Philadelphia's only amenity-packed, LEED Gold boutique high-rise and offers thoughtfully-appointed apartments in a rental building designed for modern living in Old City. The architecture bridges the charm of Old City with modern design and amenities, tying classic aesthetics with considered, contemporary architecture. Bridge offers its residents a unique lifestyle with a plethora of services and amenities, such an expansive 8,000sf outdoor garden terraces with private grilling areas, a rooftop deck with the best views in Philadelphia, state of the art fitness center, resident lounge, and much more. Give us a call! We look forward to being of service!