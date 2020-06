Amenities

"Pathway Condominium," building-"H," ground floor, two good size bedrooms, very clean and in good condition: laminate flooring throughout, refrigerator and gas heating and stove. Smart home technology included: Smart lock, HVAC controls, and lighting. Community pool, and much more. Close to Shopping Area and Public Transportation. The landlord pays the association Fee. Tenant is responsible for the Pool Fee if he/she will be using the pool. EZ to show