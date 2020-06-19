919 SPRUCE STREET

Amenities

Grand scale historic 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath home in a prime Washington Square West location! This home features a unique historic facade, plenty of closets/storage, a den, built in shelving, several fireplaces, portico balcony, large master suite plus a bonus au pair/in-law suite! Foyer entrance with original tile floor, half wall wainscoting and high ceiling. The living room offers wood floors, wood burning fireplace, large front window and double doors to a powder room. Continue back, you'll find a circular kitchen with 6 burner gas stove, tile floor, bar counter, all open to the dining area with built-in cabinetry, fireplace mantle and French doors out to yard. Take the grand staircase to the 2nd floor, which offers a bright, south facing front bedroom with access to the hallway bath, hallway laundry room, and a spacious back bedroom. On the third floor there is a handsome front bedroom (could also be a great den, library or office!), full bath off the hall, open den/sitting area with 2 story ceiling and skylight, and a rear bedroom. The master bedroom encompasses the entire 4th floor from front to back with wood floors, 2 skylights, walk out onto a covered portico balcony, 4 piece private bath with Jacuzzi type tub and walk-in closet. Interior and street access to basement which is set up perfectly for an au pair/in-law suite. This unit features a living room, working kitchen, full bath, bedroom and mechanicals. This is an amazing home on one of the finest blocks, conveniently located to Jefferson, Penn, Center City business district, Broad St and more!