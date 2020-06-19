All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 4 2020 at 4:34 AM

919 SPRUCE STREET

919 Spruce Street · (215) 607-6007
Location

919 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Washington Square West

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3024 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Grand scale historic 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath home in a prime Washington Square West location! This home features a unique historic facade, plenty of closets/storage, a den, built in shelving, several fireplaces, portico balcony, large master suite plus a bonus au pair/in-law suite! Foyer entrance with original tile floor, half wall wainscoting and high ceiling. The living room offers wood floors, wood burning fireplace, large front window and double doors to a powder room. Continue back, you'll find a circular kitchen with 6 burner gas stove, tile floor, bar counter, all open to the dining area with built-in cabinetry, fireplace mantle and French doors out to yard. Take the grand staircase to the 2nd floor, which offers a bright, south facing front bedroom with access to the hallway bath, hallway laundry room, and a spacious back bedroom. On the third floor there is a handsome front bedroom (could also be a great den, library or office!), full bath off the hall, open den/sitting area with 2 story ceiling and skylight, and a rear bedroom. The master bedroom encompasses the entire 4th floor from front to back with wood floors, 2 skylights, walk out onto a covered portico balcony, 4 piece private bath with Jacuzzi type tub and walk-in closet. Interior and street access to basement which is set up perfectly for an au pair/in-law suite. This unit features a living room, working kitchen, full bath, bedroom and mechanicals. This is an amazing home on one of the finest blocks, conveniently located to Jefferson, Penn, Center City business district, Broad St and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 SPRUCE STREET have any available units?
919 SPRUCE STREET has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 919 SPRUCE STREET have?
Some of 919 SPRUCE STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 SPRUCE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
919 SPRUCE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 SPRUCE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 919 SPRUCE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 919 SPRUCE STREET offer parking?
No, 919 SPRUCE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 919 SPRUCE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 919 SPRUCE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 SPRUCE STREET have a pool?
No, 919 SPRUCE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 919 SPRUCE STREET have accessible units?
No, 919 SPRUCE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 919 SPRUCE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 919 SPRUCE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
