Spacious one Bedroom apartment currently available in the Fairmount/ Art Museum area. Large living room with original Hardwood floors and end to end interior brick wall. Soaring front windows allow great natural light into this home. Spacious bedroom with attached three piece tile bath. Large Country style eat in kitchen with pantry and plenty of cabinet space. Also featuring your own private backyard, perfect for relaxing. Shared laundry and additional storage in basement. Pets allowed at discretion of owner. Photos are from previous listing. ***Please note, this is a non-smoking rental home.