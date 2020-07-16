833 N 15 STREET

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal new construction air conditioning

Unit with large Anderson windows providing lots of natural light. The units include 5 Inch Wide Oak Hardwood Floors, Quartzite Counter tops, Kitchen islands & Disposal. But the perks dont stop there! This building has the tankless hot water heaters, the energy efficient HVAC systems, spray foam insulation, Andersen windows and doors, Jeff Lewis marble through. This building is complete with a custom home entertainment (system-speakers throughout), "smart" home technology connecting thermostats & security systems through built-in iPads in the walls. Bathrooms even include MOEN U shower system that you have the option of controlling by Bluetooth or thru your built-in IPad. With good size yard.