833 N 15 STREET
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:28 AM

833 N 15 STREET

833 North 15th Street · (215) 803-9502
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

833 North 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Avenue of the Arts North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1445 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
new construction
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
new construction
Unit with large Anderson windows providing lots of natural light. The units include 5 Inch Wide Oak Hardwood Floors, Quartzite Counter tops, Kitchen islands & Disposal. But the perks dont stop there! This building has the tankless hot water heaters, the energy efficient HVAC systems, spray foam insulation, Andersen windows and doors, Jeff Lewis marble through. This building is complete with a custom home entertainment (system-speakers throughout), "smart" home technology connecting thermostats & security systems through built-in iPads in the walls. Bathrooms even include MOEN U shower system that you have the option of controlling by Bluetooth or thru your built-in IPad. With good size yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 833 N 15 STREET have any available units?
833 N 15 STREET has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 833 N 15 STREET have?
Some of 833 N 15 STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 833 N 15 STREET currently offering any rent specials?
833 N 15 STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 833 N 15 STREET pet-friendly?
No, 833 N 15 STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 833 N 15 STREET offer parking?
No, 833 N 15 STREET does not offer parking.
Does 833 N 15 STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 833 N 15 STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 833 N 15 STREET have a pool?
No, 833 N 15 STREET does not have a pool.
Does 833 N 15 STREET have accessible units?
No, 833 N 15 STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 833 N 15 STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 833 N 15 STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
