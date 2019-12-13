All apartments in Philadelphia
828 N HANCOCK STREET

828 North Hancock Street · (610) 994-9752
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

828 North Hancock Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Northern Liberties

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2B · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Come experience this lovely 2 bed 2 bath unit for rent in the desirable Northern Liberties neighborhood of Philadelphia. Enter through the front door and immediately feel at home. The open and spacious floor plan includes modern kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, pantry, and an island bar. The living/dining area is a blank canvas awaiting your imagination and style. Tall ceilings, large windows, exposed brick, finished wood flooring, and wooden beams add plenty of character to the space. Two large bedrooms with ample closet space flank the main space. There are two full bathrooms and laundry in the unit. The balcony provides some outdoor space and there is one off street parking spot included. Conveniently located close to parks, shopping, dining, major arteries, and much more! Schedule an appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 828 N HANCOCK STREET have any available units?
828 N HANCOCK STREET has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 828 N HANCOCK STREET have?
Some of 828 N HANCOCK STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 828 N HANCOCK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
828 N HANCOCK STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 828 N HANCOCK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 828 N HANCOCK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 828 N HANCOCK STREET offer parking?
Yes, 828 N HANCOCK STREET does offer parking.
Does 828 N HANCOCK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 828 N HANCOCK STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 828 N HANCOCK STREET have a pool?
No, 828 N HANCOCK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 828 N HANCOCK STREET have accessible units?
No, 828 N HANCOCK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 828 N HANCOCK STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 828 N HANCOCK STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
