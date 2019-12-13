828 N HANCOCK STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Come experience this lovely 2 bed 2 bath unit for rent in the desirable Northern Liberties neighborhood of Philadelphia. Enter through the front door and immediately feel at home. The open and spacious floor plan includes modern kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, pantry, and an island bar. The living/dining area is a blank canvas awaiting your imagination and style. Tall ceilings, large windows, exposed brick, finished wood flooring, and wooden beams add plenty of character to the space. Two large bedrooms with ample closet space flank the main space. There are two full bathrooms and laundry in the unit. The balcony provides some outdoor space and there is one off street parking spot included. Conveniently located close to parks, shopping, dining, major arteries, and much more! Schedule an appointment today!