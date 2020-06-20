825 League St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Great LOCATION BIG Italian Market HOUSE!*See PICS! - Property Id: 289298



Considering the current pandemic, we're only able to schedule showings after pre-screening. If you request a showing, we'll send you pre-screening questions; there is no cost for pre-screening.



825 League Street is a renovated 3-story, 4-bedroom, 1 1/2 bath classic South Philly townhouse in an unbeatable location. . . just 1/2 block from the heart of Philadelphia's historic Italian Market!



First floor: Straight-thru open living/dining room with refinished original hardwood floor. Wrap-around modern euro-style cabinets and stainless/glass cabinets in the kitchen.



Back patio: Large enough for a grill, bikes, etc.



Basement: There's a classic naugahyde corner bar. New powder room with toilet & vanity sink. Washer & dryer too!



Second floor Bathroom: Mid-century showplace! Leaded glass shower door with swan etching; see the pics!



2nd/3rd floor Bedrooms - 4 in total, each with good-sized closets.

No Dogs Allowed



