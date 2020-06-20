All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

825 League St

825 League Street · (215) 840-0301
Location

825 League Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Bella Vista

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 1.5 baths, $2100 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
Great LOCATION BIG Italian Market HOUSE!*See PICS! - Property Id: 289298

Considering the current pandemic, we're only able to schedule showings after pre-screening. If you request a showing, we'll send you pre-screening questions; there is no cost for pre-screening.

Interested in seeing this house? Please email us from this listing or text/call us!

825 League Street is a renovated 3-story, 4-bedroom, 1 1/2 bath classic South Philly townhouse in an unbeatable location. . . just 1/2 block from the heart of Philadelphia's historic Italian Market!

First floor: Straight-thru open living/dining room with refinished original hardwood floor. Wrap-around modern euro-style cabinets and stainless/glass cabinets in the kitchen.

Back patio: Large enough for a grill, bikes, etc.

Basement: There's a classic naugahyde corner bar. New powder room with toilet & vanity sink. Washer & dryer too!

Second floor Bathroom: Mid-century showplace! Leaded glass shower door with swan etching; see the pics!

2nd/3rd floor Bedrooms - 4 in total, each with good-sized closets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289298
Property Id 289298

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5833282)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 League St have any available units?
825 League St has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 825 League St have?
Some of 825 League St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 League St currently offering any rent specials?
825 League St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 League St pet-friendly?
Yes, 825 League St is pet friendly.
Does 825 League St offer parking?
No, 825 League St does not offer parking.
Does 825 League St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 825 League St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 League St have a pool?
No, 825 League St does not have a pool.
Does 825 League St have accessible units?
No, 825 League St does not have accessible units.
Does 825 League St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 825 League St has units with dishwashers.
