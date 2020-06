Amenities

recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities

**Check out the virtual tour!** Look no farther this newly updated two bedroom home is waiting for you to call home. As you enter into this pleasant home you have brand new carpets throughout. Cozy eat in kitchen that is charming and bright. Basement has a finished room that can be used as an office. Two nice sized bedrooms with plenty of closet space. This East Passyunk home is conveniently located and walk-able to the Avenue and its many restaurants and shops. Very Transit oriented too. Buses run to and from Center City just at either end of the street. Don't miss this gem.