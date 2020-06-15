801 N 48th St

Amenities

Amazing 3br/2ba in Gated Community with Garage Parking - Welcome to this modern new construction available at West Village Apartments in the very much up and coming Mill Creek area in West Philadelphia. Unit features three very large bedrooms with great closet space and walk in closet in the master bedroom, hardwood flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, porcelain counter tops, washer and dryer, dishwasher and large windows allowing tons of natural light. bathroom is completely custom made with great hotel-like finishes and a high end feel to it. This is an amazing deal for students looking to share or young professionals looking to enjoy the city life and get ample space for their money. Comes with one car garage spot and resident will also have access to shuttle bus to and from Drexel and UPenn. Easy access to public transportation, highways, bus lines and more. A MUST SEE!! Only two months upfront at signing. Available now!!!



