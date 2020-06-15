All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:29 AM

801 N 48th St

801 North 48th Street · (267) 901-1111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

801 North 48th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139
Mill Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 801 N 48th St · Avail. now

$1,760

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Amazing 3br/2ba in Gated Community with Garage Parking - Welcome to this modern new construction available at West Village Apartments in the very much up and coming Mill Creek area in West Philadelphia. Unit features three very large bedrooms with great closet space and walk in closet in the master bedroom, hardwood flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, porcelain counter tops, washer and dryer, dishwasher and large windows allowing tons of natural light. bathroom is completely custom made with great hotel-like finishes and a high end feel to it. This is an amazing deal for students looking to share or young professionals looking to enjoy the city life and get ample space for their money. Comes with one car garage spot and resident will also have access to shuttle bus to and from Drexel and UPenn. Easy access to public transportation, highways, bus lines and more. A MUST SEE!! Only two months upfront at signing. Available now!!!

(RLNE3231126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 N 48th St have any available units?
801 N 48th St has a unit available for $1,760 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 N 48th St have?
Some of 801 N 48th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 N 48th St currently offering any rent specials?
801 N 48th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 N 48th St pet-friendly?
No, 801 N 48th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 801 N 48th St offer parking?
Yes, 801 N 48th St does offer parking.
Does 801 N 48th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 801 N 48th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 N 48th St have a pool?
No, 801 N 48th St does not have a pool.
Does 801 N 48th St have accessible units?
No, 801 N 48th St does not have accessible units.
Does 801 N 48th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 N 48th St has units with dishwashers.
