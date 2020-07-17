All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 18 2020 at 6:16 AM

7972 FORREST AVENUE

7972 Forrest Avenue · (215) 631-1900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7972 Forrest Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19150
West Oak Lane

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
COVID-19 FORMS MUST BE COMPLETED, SIGNED AND DATED BY ALL PARTIES NO EXCEPTION! This 2 bedroom apartment features new wall to wall carpet, freshly painted with neutral colors. The kitchen features wood cabinetry, counter top, glass back splash, two kitchen windows to let in sunlight and fresh air. The end unit offers 2 nice size bedrooms with ample closet space. Basement area has a shared coined washer and dryer for your convenience. Tenant is responsible for their own Refrigerator. Apartment offers a private garage for parking and driveway. Location is great minutes away from public transportation and shopping minutes away from Cheltenham and Cedarbrook Malls. Applicants must have a credit score of 620 or higher, income at least 3 times the monthly rent, no prior evictions or court filings. First, last month rent and 1 month security due at signing lease. Due to COVID-19 all applicants must complete the provided CDC forms before any showings. Applicants must wear a mask, no more than 2 applicants will be allowed at a time for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7972 FORREST AVENUE have any available units?
7972 FORREST AVENUE has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 7972 FORREST AVENUE have?
Some of 7972 FORREST AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7972 FORREST AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
7972 FORREST AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7972 FORREST AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 7972 FORREST AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 7972 FORREST AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 7972 FORREST AVENUE offers parking.
Does 7972 FORREST AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7972 FORREST AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7972 FORREST AVENUE have a pool?
No, 7972 FORREST AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 7972 FORREST AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 7972 FORREST AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 7972 FORREST AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7972 FORREST AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
