7972 FORREST AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry garage carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

COVID-19 FORMS MUST BE COMPLETED, SIGNED AND DATED BY ALL PARTIES NO EXCEPTION! This 2 bedroom apartment features new wall to wall carpet, freshly painted with neutral colors. The kitchen features wood cabinetry, counter top, glass back splash, two kitchen windows to let in sunlight and fresh air. The end unit offers 2 nice size bedrooms with ample closet space. Basement area has a shared coined washer and dryer for your convenience. Tenant is responsible for their own Refrigerator. Apartment offers a private garage for parking and driveway. Location is great minutes away from public transportation and shopping minutes away from Cheltenham and Cedarbrook Malls. Applicants must have a credit score of 620 or higher, income at least 3 times the monthly rent, no prior evictions or court filings. First, last month rent and 1 month security due at signing lease. Due to COVID-19 all applicants must complete the provided CDC forms before any showings. Applicants must wear a mask, no more than 2 applicants will be allowed at a time for showings.