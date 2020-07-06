All apartments in Philadelphia
770 S MARTIN STREET

770 South Martin Street · (215) 546-6000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

770 South Martin Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Graduate Hospital

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,595

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Must see GRADUATE HOSPITAL area, 2 Bedroom, 2 bath newly renovated home. First floor boasts, all open living and dining area, with high ceilings, and SLEEK and DRAMATIC kitchen, all over looking your living space. Off the Kitchen, is a lovely GARDEN area, ideal for OUTSIDE dining ,truly an extension of your home 6 months of the year!!!! Gracious staircase leads to, TWO well proportioned bedrooms, TWO elegant DESIGNER baths, and a FANTASTIC and PRIVATE ROOF DECK. There are HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout, central air, gas heat and w/d in THIS FANTASTIC RESIDENCE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 770 S MARTIN STREET have any available units?
770 S MARTIN STREET has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 770 S MARTIN STREET have?
Some of 770 S MARTIN STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 770 S MARTIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
770 S MARTIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 770 S MARTIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 770 S MARTIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 770 S MARTIN STREET offer parking?
No, 770 S MARTIN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 770 S MARTIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 770 S MARTIN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 770 S MARTIN STREET have a pool?
No, 770 S MARTIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 770 S MARTIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 770 S MARTIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 770 S MARTIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 770 S MARTIN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
