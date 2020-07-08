All apartments in Philadelphia
734 South Front Street.
Last updated July 7 2020 at 9:17 AM

734 South Front Street

734 South Front Street · (215) 631-8320
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

734 South Front Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Queen Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 734 South Front Street.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
e-payments
online portal
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
e-payments
online portal
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today!

These newly renovated historic row house studio apartment homes were designed to meet your lifestyle needs. Satisfy your culinary curiosities in our updated kitchens, explore the local nightlife, or simply relax with neighbors on your front steps. This building is centrally located near Old City, Penn's Landing, Philadelphia's famed South Street, dining, shopping, and all forms of public transportation. Availability is limited.\n\nThe Washington Sqaure neighborhood surrounds Washington Square Park, which served many purposes in the 1800s and was reconstructed in the mid-20th century to better reflect William Penn's vision. Shops, museums, and celebrated restaurants fill the blocks of Washington Square, providing a vibrant social life for its residents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3.25x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 734 South Front Street have any available units?
734 South Front Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 734 South Front Street have?
Some of 734 South Front Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and e-payments. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 734 South Front Street currently offering any rent specials?
734 South Front Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 734 South Front Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 734 South Front Street is pet friendly.
Does 734 South Front Street offer parking?
No, 734 South Front Street does not offer parking.
Does 734 South Front Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 734 South Front Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 734 South Front Street have a pool?
No, 734 South Front Street does not have a pool.
Does 734 South Front Street have accessible units?
No, 734 South Front Street does not have accessible units.
Does 734 South Front Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 734 South Front Street does not have units with dishwashers.

