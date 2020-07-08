734 South Front Street.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly e-payments online portal

Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today!



These newly renovated historic row house studio apartment homes were designed to meet your lifestyle needs. Satisfy your culinary curiosities in our updated kitchens, explore the local nightlife, or simply relax with neighbors on your front steps. This building is centrally located near Old City, Penn's Landing, Philadelphia's famed South Street, dining, shopping, and all forms of public transportation. Availability is limited.



The Washington Sqaure neighborhood surrounds Washington Square Park, which served many purposes in the 1800s and was reconstructed in the mid-20th century to better reflect William Penn's vision. Shops, museums, and celebrated restaurants fill the blocks of Washington Square, providing a vibrant social life for its residents.