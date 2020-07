Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

$500 Security Deposit - Limited Time Move In Special!!!Urban charm and spacious floorplans with Hardwood flooring throughout! Located just one block from scenic Washington Square Park, our properties along Spruce Street are the perfect place to call home. These affordably priced properties are located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment venues, as well as all forms of public transportation. Parking available for $225/month. Laundry on site. Pictures are of a similar unit.