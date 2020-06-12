All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

720 N 5TH STREET

720 N 5th St · (215) 735-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

720 N 5th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Northern Liberties

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 410 · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 966 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* A spectacularly, spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom in the Liberties Lofts is waiting for you! Located at 5th and Brown in Northern Liberties, you'll be steps from Federal Donuts, Pura Vida, Honey's Sit n Eat, DiBruno Bros, Yards Brewery, public transportation and MORE!! This lofted apartment features enormous industrial windows with high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, and central air. The kitchen includes plenty of cabinet space, garbage disposal and stainless steel dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and electric range. All tenants have access to coin operated laundry on every floor, a loading dock for easy moving and a shared roof deck with Philadelphia skyline and bridge views!! *Photos are of a similar unit in the building*Pets permitted with owner approval*$500 non-refundable pet fee*Limited off street parking available for $150/mo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 N 5TH STREET have any available units?
720 N 5TH STREET has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 720 N 5TH STREET have?
Some of 720 N 5TH STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 N 5TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
720 N 5TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 N 5TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 720 N 5TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 720 N 5TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 720 N 5TH STREET does offer parking.
Does 720 N 5TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 N 5TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 N 5TH STREET have a pool?
No, 720 N 5TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 720 N 5TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 720 N 5TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 720 N 5TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 720 N 5TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
