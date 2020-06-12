720 N 5TH STREET

Amenities

*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* A spectacularly, spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom in the Liberties Lofts is waiting for you! Located at 5th and Brown in Northern Liberties, you'll be steps from Federal Donuts, Pura Vida, Honey's Sit n Eat, DiBruno Bros, Yards Brewery, public transportation and MORE!! This lofted apartment features enormous industrial windows with high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, and central air. The kitchen includes plenty of cabinet space, garbage disposal and stainless steel dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and electric range. All tenants have access to coin operated laundry on every floor, a loading dock for easy moving and a shared roof deck with Philadelphia skyline and bridge views!! *Photos are of a similar unit in the building*Pets permitted with owner approval*$500 non-refundable pet fee*Limited off street parking available for $150/mo