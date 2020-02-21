719 N SHEDWICK STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Available for rent, completely renovated and move-in ready, this three bedroom home is in the Powelton/Mantua section of University City. This home is just minutes from Center City, Drexel and UPenn. The home has beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. Newer doors and windows. The first floor includes a living room and dining room and bedrooms. You'll love the new kitchen with dark wood cabinetry and granite countertops. A back door in the kitchen leads out to fenced-in rear yard. Upstairs are two large bedrooms and a brand new hall bathroom with Jacuzzi tub and custom tile surround walls. The light-filled master bedroom faces the front. The full basement provides ample storage. Open living and dining room area with immaculate trim. First floor Newer hardwood/bamboo flooring. All Bedrooms laminated/hardwood floors! Upstairs you will find two spacious bedrooms with closet space and natural light. The hall bath boasts a brand new vanity, jacuzzi tub, and ceramic tile. Located in University City with easy access to PENN, DREXEL, Center City. Close to Philadelphia Zoo and all major hospitals. The house is a must see! One year Or 6 month lease. Long terms possible Seller may provide washer and dryer on tenant request.