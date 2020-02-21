All apartments in Philadelphia
719 N SHEDWICK STREET
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:34 AM

719 N SHEDWICK STREET

719 Shedwick · (610) 902-6100
Location

719 Shedwick, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Mantua

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
Available for rent, completely renovated and move-in ready, this three bedroom home is in the Powelton/Mantua section of University City. This home is just minutes from Center City, Drexel and UPenn. The home has beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. Newer doors and windows. The first floor includes a living room and dining room and bedrooms. You'll love the new kitchen with dark wood cabinetry and granite countertops. A back door in the kitchen leads out to fenced-in rear yard. Upstairs are two large bedrooms and a brand new hall bathroom with Jacuzzi tub and custom tile surround walls. The light-filled master bedroom faces the front. The full basement provides ample storage. Open living and dining room area with immaculate trim. First floor Newer hardwood/bamboo flooring. All Bedrooms laminated/hardwood floors! Upstairs you will find two spacious bedrooms with closet space and natural light. The hall bath boasts a brand new vanity, jacuzzi tub, and ceramic tile. Located in University City with easy access to PENN, DREXEL, Center City. Close to Philadelphia Zoo and all major hospitals. The house is a must see! One year Or 6 month lease. Long terms possible Seller may provide washer and dryer on tenant request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 N SHEDWICK STREET have any available units?
719 N SHEDWICK STREET has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 719 N SHEDWICK STREET have?
Some of 719 N SHEDWICK STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 719 N SHEDWICK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
719 N SHEDWICK STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 N SHEDWICK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 719 N SHEDWICK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 719 N SHEDWICK STREET offer parking?
No, 719 N SHEDWICK STREET does not offer parking.
Does 719 N SHEDWICK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 719 N SHEDWICK STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 N SHEDWICK STREET have a pool?
No, 719 N SHEDWICK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 719 N SHEDWICK STREET have accessible units?
No, 719 N SHEDWICK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 719 N SHEDWICK STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 719 N SHEDWICK STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
