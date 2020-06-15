708 Tasker Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

4 Bedroom Treasure on Tasker Street! - Don't miss your opportunity to see this newly renovated 4 Bedroom, 1 Bath Passyunk Square Home with Washer/Dryer, Hard Wood Floors and Granite Countertops! Walk in and find a large living room with hardwood floors beautiful exposed brick wall; modern eat-in kitchen with tons of space, good amount of cabinet and counter top space, gas range, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher; large back yard! Unfinished basement with W/D. 2nd and 3rd Floors feature 2-bigger bedrooms that are Tasker St facing (15x10) and 2-smaller bedrooms face rear (12x10). Also on the 2nd floor is a large 3-piece ceramic tile bathroom!

It's a must seem home!

Tenant pays gas, electric, cold water/sewer, and cable/internet. 1st, last, and security deposit (3 months) due at lease signing.

$50 application fee per adult with two paystubs and ID and one month refundable deposit if not approved. Contact Tionna Richards to schedule a showing.



(RLNE4173865)