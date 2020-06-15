All apartments in Philadelphia
708 Tasker Street

708 Tasker Street · (215) 854-8000 ext. 2158548000
Location

708 Tasker Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
East Passyunk Crossing

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 708 Tasker Street · Avail. now

$1,700

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

4 Bedroom Treasure on Tasker Street! - Don't miss your opportunity to see this newly renovated 4 Bedroom, 1 Bath Passyunk Square Home with Washer/Dryer, Hard Wood Floors and Granite Countertops! Walk in and find a large living room with hardwood floors beautiful exposed brick wall; modern eat-in kitchen with tons of space, good amount of cabinet and counter top space, gas range, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher; large back yard! Unfinished basement with W/D. 2nd and 3rd Floors feature 2-bigger bedrooms that are Tasker St facing (15x10) and 2-smaller bedrooms face rear (12x10). Also on the 2nd floor is a large 3-piece ceramic tile bathroom!
It's a must seem home!
Tenant pays gas, electric, cold water/sewer, and cable/internet. 1st, last, and security deposit (3 months) due at lease signing.
$50 application fee per adult with two paystubs and ID and one month refundable deposit if not approved. Contact Tionna Richards to schedule a showing.

(RLNE4173865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Tasker Street have any available units?
708 Tasker Street has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 Tasker Street have?
Some of 708 Tasker Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 Tasker Street currently offering any rent specials?
708 Tasker Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Tasker Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 708 Tasker Street is pet friendly.
Does 708 Tasker Street offer parking?
No, 708 Tasker Street does not offer parking.
Does 708 Tasker Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 708 Tasker Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Tasker Street have a pool?
No, 708 Tasker Street does not have a pool.
Does 708 Tasker Street have accessible units?
No, 708 Tasker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Tasker Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 708 Tasker Street has units with dishwashers.
