708 Tasker Street

Amenities
4 Bedroom Treasure on Tasker Street! - Don't miss your opportunity to see this newly renovated 4 Bedroom, 1 Bath Passyunk Square Home with Washer/Dryer, Hard Wood Floors and Granite Countertops! Walk in and find a large living room with hardwood floors beautiful exposed brick wall; modern eat-in kitchen with tons of space, good amount of cabinet and counter top space, gas range, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher; large back yard! Unfinished basement with W/D. 2nd and 3rd Floors feature 2-bigger bedrooms that are Tasker St facing (15x10) and 2-smaller bedrooms face rear (12x10). Also on the 2nd floor is a large 3-piece ceramic tile bathroom!
It's a must seem home!
Tenant pays gas, electric, cold water/sewer, and cable/internet. 1st, last, and security deposit (3 months) due at lease signing.
$50 application fee per adult with two paystubs and ID and one month refundable deposit if not approved. Contact Tionna Richards to schedule a showing.
(RLNE4173865)