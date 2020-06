Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom house for rent in the Elmwood section of Philadelphia. First floor features an open floor plan with plenty of natural light, fresh paint and hardwood floors throughout. Second floor offers 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom. Laundry is located in the basement. Basement offers another full bathroom as well as an additional living area. Space for 1 car to park behind property. Within walking distance to Connell Park and public transportation. First month rent, last month rent & 1 month security deposit required to move in.