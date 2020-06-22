All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

6441 N Camac Street Apt B

6441 North Camac Street · (215) 645-7155
Location

6441 North Camac Street, Philadelphia, PA 19126
East Oak Lane

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Apt B · Avail. Sep 8

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unit Apt B Available 09/08/20 Two-Bedroom East Oak Lane Duplex Apt. - Property Id: 69449

Beautiful two-bedroom apartment located in the heart of one of Philly's most desirable residential neighborhoods. East Oak Lane is known for having a quiet, calming suburb-like setting, tree-lined streets with lots of parking opportunities, charming, large historic homes, and a family-friendly aesthetic. This great unit has a private entrance and a 2nd-floor balcony with amazing views.

The property will be available to rent on/after 9/8/20 but apartment showings will be scheduled starting on 7/1/20.

Rental Occupancy Note: 2 Adults, 2 Children are welcome.

Inquire for more info today.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/69449
Property Id 69449

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5853465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6441 N Camac Street Apt B have any available units?
6441 N Camac Street Apt B has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6441 N Camac Street Apt B have?
Some of 6441 N Camac Street Apt B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6441 N Camac Street Apt B currently offering any rent specials?
6441 N Camac Street Apt B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6441 N Camac Street Apt B pet-friendly?
No, 6441 N Camac Street Apt B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 6441 N Camac Street Apt B offer parking?
Yes, 6441 N Camac Street Apt B does offer parking.
Does 6441 N Camac Street Apt B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6441 N Camac Street Apt B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6441 N Camac Street Apt B have a pool?
No, 6441 N Camac Street Apt B does not have a pool.
Does 6441 N Camac Street Apt B have accessible units?
No, 6441 N Camac Street Apt B does not have accessible units.
Does 6441 N Camac Street Apt B have units with dishwashers?
No, 6441 N Camac Street Apt B does not have units with dishwashers.
