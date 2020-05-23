All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated April 19 2020 at 6:10 PM

6411 OLD YORK ROAD

6411 Old York Rd · (215) 671-4710
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6411 Old York Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19126
West Oak Lane

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious apartment offers living area, 2 bedrooms, eat in kitchen and and a full bath. A 3rd room could be used as a den or 3rd bedroom. Access to rear yard. Convenient location. Schools, shopping, recreation and transportation all within walking distance.Owner, William H Lublin, is a PA licensed Real Estate Broker. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Applicants must meet credit specifications and income requirements to qualify. Requirements include first and last month's rent plus a security deposit equal to one month~s rent. Tenants are required to show proof of Renter~s Insurance.**Tax records indicate address as 6445. Correct address is 6411**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6411 OLD YORK ROAD have any available units?
6411 OLD YORK ROAD has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 6411 OLD YORK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6411 OLD YORK ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6411 OLD YORK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6411 OLD YORK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 6411 OLD YORK ROAD offer parking?
No, 6411 OLD YORK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 6411 OLD YORK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6411 OLD YORK ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6411 OLD YORK ROAD have a pool?
No, 6411 OLD YORK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6411 OLD YORK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6411 OLD YORK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6411 OLD YORK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6411 OLD YORK ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6411 OLD YORK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6411 OLD YORK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
