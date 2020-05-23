6411 OLD YORK ROAD

Amenities

Spacious apartment offers living area, 2 bedrooms, eat in kitchen and and a full bath. A 3rd room could be used as a den or 3rd bedroom. Access to rear yard. Convenient location. Schools, shopping, recreation and transportation all within walking distance.Owner, William H Lublin, is a PA licensed Real Estate Broker. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Applicants must meet credit specifications and income requirements to qualify. Requirements include first and last month's rent plus a security deposit equal to one month~s rent. Tenants are required to show proof of Renter~s Insurance.**Tax records indicate address as 6445. Correct address is 6411**