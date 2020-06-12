All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

630 FEDERAL STREET

630 Federal Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

630 Federal Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Passyunk Square

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$2,095

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 825 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Now - July, flexible lease start date:Unit #203 is one of the units in this Passyunk Square building-- sure to impress! There are incredible details and features throughout, including 10 foot ceilings, quartz countertops, outdoor space, custom lighting fixtures, modern tiling and finishes, stainless steel appliances, and all in a wonderful location! This unit is a 2-bed, 2-bath floor plan, with a wide open living/dining/kitchen area in the middle. The bedrooms each have an attached bathroom and ample closet space. The kitchen offers high end stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and an island with bar seating. There's a large patio on the eastern side of the apartment, with plenty of space for patio furniture -- approximately 8x24 feet! A garage parking option is available for $175/month. Note: Photos are from another unit in the building. Unit is similar, but exact finishes and layout may differ.About The Neighborhood:Located in the popular Passyunk Square neighborhood of Philadelphia, home to some of the city's favorite restaurants and brunch spots along Passyunk Ave like Green Eggs Cafe, Devil's Den, South Philly Barbacoa, Pats & Geno's, Victor Cafe, Laurel, Termini Bros, Royal Tavern, Hungry Pigeon, and many, many more! There's plenty of public transportation options to easily get around the city.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet, $50/month flat water fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 FEDERAL STREET have any available units?
630 FEDERAL STREET has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 630 FEDERAL STREET have?
Some of 630 FEDERAL STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 630 FEDERAL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
630 FEDERAL STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 FEDERAL STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 630 FEDERAL STREET is pet friendly.
Does 630 FEDERAL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 630 FEDERAL STREET does offer parking.
Does 630 FEDERAL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 630 FEDERAL STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 FEDERAL STREET have a pool?
No, 630 FEDERAL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 630 FEDERAL STREET have accessible units?
No, 630 FEDERAL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 630 FEDERAL STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 630 FEDERAL STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
