630 FEDERAL STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel internet access

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Now - July, flexible lease start date:Unit #203 is one of the units in this Passyunk Square building-- sure to impress! There are incredible details and features throughout, including 10 foot ceilings, quartz countertops, outdoor space, custom lighting fixtures, modern tiling and finishes, stainless steel appliances, and all in a wonderful location! This unit is a 2-bed, 2-bath floor plan, with a wide open living/dining/kitchen area in the middle. The bedrooms each have an attached bathroom and ample closet space. The kitchen offers high end stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and an island with bar seating. There's a large patio on the eastern side of the apartment, with plenty of space for patio furniture -- approximately 8x24 feet! A garage parking option is available for $175/month. Note: Photos are from another unit in the building. Unit is similar, but exact finishes and layout may differ.About The Neighborhood:Located in the popular Passyunk Square neighborhood of Philadelphia, home to some of the city's favorite restaurants and brunch spots along Passyunk Ave like Green Eggs Cafe, Devil's Den, South Philly Barbacoa, Pats & Geno's, Victor Cafe, Laurel, Termini Bros, Royal Tavern, Hungry Pigeon, and many, many more! There's plenty of public transportation options to easily get around the city.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet, $50/month flat water fee.