Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:28 AM

628 S 11TH STREET

628 South 11th Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

628 South 11th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Hawthorne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
internet access
media room
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early August:628 S 11th St A is a bi-level unit located on the 1st and 2nd floors of a 3-story building with a private entrance, a large, and private backyard/patio. You'll enter into the kitchen and dining area with tiled floor and modern updates like stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and plenty of cabinetry for kitchen storage. Along the main hallway is the laundry room with more storage space and a full sized washer & dryer, and then a half bathroom for added convenience. At the back of the unit is the spacious living room which gets lots of natural sunlight and has double doors leading to the private backyard. Upstairs are two bedrooms of about equal size - both with double sliding door closets, and a full bathroom with bathtub & shower head.About The Neighborhood:Walkable to a long list of convenient and fun neighborhood favorites. The area is home to big names like the Kimmel Center, Academy of Music, Wilma Theater, University of the Arts, Suzanne Roberts Theatre, Magic Gardens, amazing eateries like City Diner, Rival Bros Coffee, Wine Dive, South St Beer Garden, Fitzwater Street Bagels, Dirty Franks, Sumo Sushi, Big Gay Ice Cream, Giorgio on Pine, Bob and Barbara's Lounge, Volv~r, Rex 1516, and MUCH more!Lease Terms:First month, last month, one month security deposit due at lease signing. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and will require additional deposit, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, electricity, cable/internet (no gas on property)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 S 11TH STREET have any available units?
628 S 11TH STREET has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 628 S 11TH STREET have?
Some of 628 S 11TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 S 11TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
628 S 11TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 S 11TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 628 S 11TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 628 S 11TH STREET offer parking?
No, 628 S 11TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 628 S 11TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 628 S 11TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 S 11TH STREET have a pool?
No, 628 S 11TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 628 S 11TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 628 S 11TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 628 S 11TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 628 S 11TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
