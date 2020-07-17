628 S 11TH STREET

Amenities

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early August:628 S 11th St A is a bi-level unit located on the 1st and 2nd floors of a 3-story building with a private entrance, a large, and private backyard/patio. You'll enter into the kitchen and dining area with tiled floor and modern updates like stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and plenty of cabinetry for kitchen storage. Along the main hallway is the laundry room with more storage space and a full sized washer & dryer, and then a half bathroom for added convenience. At the back of the unit is the spacious living room which gets lots of natural sunlight and has double doors leading to the private backyard. Upstairs are two bedrooms of about equal size - both with double sliding door closets, and a full bathroom with bathtub & shower head.About The Neighborhood:Walkable to a long list of convenient and fun neighborhood favorites. The area is home to big names like the Kimmel Center, Academy of Music, Wilma Theater, University of the Arts, Suzanne Roberts Theatre, Magic Gardens, amazing eateries like City Diner, Rival Bros Coffee, Wine Dive, South St Beer Garden, Fitzwater Street Bagels, Dirty Franks, Sumo Sushi, Big Gay Ice Cream, Giorgio on Pine, Bob and Barbara's Lounge, Volv~r, Rex 1516, and MUCH more!Lease Terms:First month, last month, one month security deposit due at lease signing. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and will require additional deposit, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, electricity, cable/internet (no gas on property)