4 bedroom and 3 bathroom apartment in West Poplar/Callowhill area. Renovated in 2019, there's 1 bedroom, 1 full bath and laundry on the main floor; 1 master bedroom with a full bath, together with 2 bed 1 bath on the upper floor. This unit features in granite counter top, central air and tons of natural light. Available now. NO pet allowed. Call today to check it out!