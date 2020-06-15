619 S 16TH STREET

Amenities

We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW:This 1 bedroom apartment offers hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & recessed lighting. It is located on the 3rd floor of a multi-unit building with common laundry facilities + storage bins for tenants in the basement. There is a gas fireplace in the living room (gas is included with the rent), with a corner kitchen nook with cherry cabinets, electric stove, garbage disposal, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. Down the hall will then bring you to the full bathroom, tiled throughout with a full sized tub w/ shower head and then the bedroom is in the back of the unit with a built-in air conditioning unit for added comfort. There~s also a common patio for tenant use, with privacy fencing and enough room for furniture or BBQ!About The Neighborhood:Centrally located just off Broad Street, and walkable to a long list of convenient and fun neighborhood favorites. The area is home to big names like the Kimmel Center, Academy of Music, Wilma Theater, University of the Arts, Suzanne Roberts Theatre, Magic Gardens, amazing eateries like City Diner, Rival Bros Coffee, Wine Dive, South St Beer Garden, Fitzwater Street Bagels, Dirty Franks, Sumo Sushi, Big Gay Ice Cream, Giorgio on Pine, Bob and Barbara's Lounge, Volv~r, Rex 1516, and MUCH more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month & one month security deposit due at lease signing. Other terms may be required by landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Strictly no pets. Water and gas are included in rent. Tenants responsible for all other utilities: electricity, cable/internet.