Philadelphia, PA
619 S 16TH STREET
619 S 16TH STREET

619 South 16th Street · (215) 467-4100
Location

619 South 16th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Graduate Hospital

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW:This 1 bedroom apartment offers hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & recessed lighting. It is located on the 3rd floor of a multi-unit building with common laundry facilities + storage bins for tenants in the basement. There is a gas fireplace in the living room (gas is included with the rent), with a corner kitchen nook with cherry cabinets, electric stove, garbage disposal, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. Down the hall will then bring you to the full bathroom, tiled throughout with a full sized tub w/ shower head and then the bedroom is in the back of the unit with a built-in air conditioning unit for added comfort. There~s also a common patio for tenant use, with privacy fencing and enough room for furniture or BBQ!About The Neighborhood:Centrally located just off Broad Street, and walkable to a long list of convenient and fun neighborhood favorites. The area is home to big names like the Kimmel Center, Academy of Music, Wilma Theater, University of the Arts, Suzanne Roberts Theatre, Magic Gardens, amazing eateries like City Diner, Rival Bros Coffee, Wine Dive, South St Beer Garden, Fitzwater Street Bagels, Dirty Franks, Sumo Sushi, Big Gay Ice Cream, Giorgio on Pine, Bob and Barbara's Lounge, Volv~r, Rex 1516, and MUCH more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month & one month security deposit due at lease signing. Other terms may be required by landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Strictly no pets. Water and gas are included in rent. Tenants responsible for all other utilities: electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 S 16TH STREET have any available units?
619 S 16TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 619 S 16TH STREET have?
Some of 619 S 16TH STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 S 16TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
619 S 16TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 S 16TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 619 S 16TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 619 S 16TH STREET offer parking?
No, 619 S 16TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 619 S 16TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 619 S 16TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 S 16TH STREET have a pool?
No, 619 S 16TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 619 S 16TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 619 S 16TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 619 S 16TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 619 S 16TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
