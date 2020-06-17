618 N 40TH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this~listing.Available Early August:This lovely apartment offers a bright and sunny interior with hardwood floors, and contemporary elements throughout. Enter into your main living area, with the kitchen at the back. You'll love the clean look of the modern kitchen- stainless steel appliances, minimalistic backsplash, and ample cabinet space. The exposed brick accent wall frames the space, and adds character throughout the unit. The bedrooms are nicely sized and the bathroom offers a full tub, cute hexagonal tiling, and modern fixtures. Schedule your showing today!About the Neighborhood:Located in West Philadelphia, this is the perfect apartment for a commuter~ you are right by Drexel University and close to many different public transportation routes. This location is also within walking distance to neighborhood favorites such as Bart's Bagels, Lancaster Hoagie City, EAT Cafe, and much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Cold water included. Tenants responsible for all other utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet.