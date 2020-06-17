All apartments in Philadelphia
618 N 40TH STREET
618 N 40TH STREET

618 North 40th Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

618 North 40th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Belmont

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this~listing.Available Early August:This lovely apartment offers a bright and sunny interior with hardwood floors, and contemporary elements throughout. Enter into your main living area, with the kitchen at the back. You'll love the clean look of the modern kitchen- stainless steel appliances, minimalistic backsplash, and ample cabinet space. The exposed brick accent wall frames the space, and adds character throughout the unit. The bedrooms are nicely sized and the bathroom offers a full tub, cute hexagonal tiling, and modern fixtures. Schedule your showing today!About the Neighborhood:Located in West Philadelphia, this is the perfect apartment for a commuter~ you are right by Drexel University and close to many different public transportation routes. This location is also within walking distance to neighborhood favorites such as Bart's Bagels, Lancaster Hoagie City, EAT Cafe, and much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Cold water included. Tenants responsible for all other utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 N 40TH STREET have any available units?
618 N 40TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 618 N 40TH STREET have?
Some of 618 N 40TH STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 N 40TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
618 N 40TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 N 40TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 618 N 40TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 618 N 40TH STREET offer parking?
No, 618 N 40TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 618 N 40TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 N 40TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 N 40TH STREET have a pool?
No, 618 N 40TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 618 N 40TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 618 N 40TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 618 N 40TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 618 N 40TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
