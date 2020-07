Amenities

Come see how much 60th market has change. This 3 bed room apartment was build here just for you. With a fully equipped kitchen, washer and dryer, and central air; this is the perfect place to call home! Just a few steps away from public transportation. It has a full basement that you can use for storage or even get creative and turn into a gaming space. I've seen some one do it before. We are also Accepting 3 and 2beroom section 8 vouchers.