Philadelphia, PA
5951 TRINITY STREET
Last updated June 15 2020 at 3:03 PM
5951 TRINITY STREET
5951 Trinity Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
5951 Trinity Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143
Mount Moriah
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5951 TRINITY STREET have any available units?
5951 TRINITY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
Philadelphia, PA
.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Philadelphia Rent Report
.
Is 5951 TRINITY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5951 TRINITY STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5951 TRINITY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 5951 TRINITY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Philadelphia
.
Does 5951 TRINITY STREET offer parking?
No, 5951 TRINITY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 5951 TRINITY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5951 TRINITY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5951 TRINITY STREET have a pool?
No, 5951 TRINITY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5951 TRINITY STREET have accessible units?
No, 5951 TRINITY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5951 TRINITY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 5951 TRINITY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5951 TRINITY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 5951 TRINITY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
