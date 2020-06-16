5719 SPRUCE STREET

Amenities

Recently refreshed second floor 2 bedroom apartment in West Philadelphia. Unit is accessed from an enclosed porch. Conveniently Located. Close to University City, Schools, Shopping, Public Transportation and Just Minutes to Major Roadways & Center City. Cobbs Creek Park is just 1.5 Miles Away. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Applicants must meet credit specifications and income requirements to qualify. Requirements include first and last month's rent plus a security deposit equal to one month~s rent. Tenants are required to show proof of Renter~s Insurance. $50 application fee per adult. Application and criteria attached. Owner, William H Lublin, is a PA licensed Real Estate Broker.