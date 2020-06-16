All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 21 2020 at 11:44 PM

5719 SPRUCE STREET

5719 Spruce Street · (215) 671-4710
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5719 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139
Cobbs Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2ND FLOOR · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Recently refreshed second floor 2 bedroom apartment in West Philadelphia. Unit is accessed from an enclosed porch. Conveniently Located. Close to University City, Schools, Shopping, Public Transportation and Just Minutes to Major Roadways & Center City. Cobbs Creek Park is just 1.5 Miles Away. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Applicants must meet credit specifications and income requirements to qualify. Requirements include first and last month's rent plus a security deposit equal to one month~s rent. Tenants are required to show proof of Renter~s Insurance. $50 application fee per adult. Application and criteria attached. Owner, William H Lublin, is a PA licensed Real Estate Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5719 SPRUCE STREET have any available units?
5719 SPRUCE STREET has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 5719 SPRUCE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5719 SPRUCE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5719 SPRUCE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 5719 SPRUCE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 5719 SPRUCE STREET offer parking?
No, 5719 SPRUCE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 5719 SPRUCE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5719 SPRUCE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5719 SPRUCE STREET have a pool?
No, 5719 SPRUCE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5719 SPRUCE STREET have accessible units?
No, 5719 SPRUCE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5719 SPRUCE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 5719 SPRUCE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5719 SPRUCE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 5719 SPRUCE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
