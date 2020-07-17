5714 N Beechwood Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Cozy 3BR Near LaSalle University - Come take a look at this cozy 3br home location adjacent to LaSalle Univetsty and within walking distance to public transportation & market

*new laminate wood floors

*stainless appliances

*Rear yard

*Front porch



Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=gvPBuZRjyof

Video walkthrough: https://youtu.be/19-3hg4iMXY



Qualifications

Needed at leasing signing: (1st months, last months & security)

Minimum monthly income (before taxes) needed to qualify: 3x rent

Decent credit

No previous evictions (or even going to landlord tenant court in the past 7 years)

No felonies involving a violent crime



Real Estate Management Advisors, LLC - REMA

Licensed Real Estate Broker

Property Manager Servicing Commercial & Residential Properties in the Philadelphia area.



