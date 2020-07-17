All apartments in Philadelphia
5714 N Beechwood Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

5714 N Beechwood Street

5714 North Beechwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

5714 North Beechwood Street, Philadelphia, PA 19138
Ogontz

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 3BR Near LaSalle University - Come take a look at this cozy 3br home location adjacent to LaSalle Univetsty and within walking distance to public transportation & market
*new laminate wood floors
*stainless appliances
*Rear yard
*Front porch

Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=gvPBuZRjyof
Video walkthrough: https://youtu.be/19-3hg4iMXY

Qualifications
Needed at leasing signing: (1st months, last months & security)
Minimum monthly income (before taxes) needed to qualify: 3x rent
Decent credit
No previous evictions (or even going to landlord tenant court in the past 7 years)
No felonies involving a violent crime

Real Estate Management Advisors, LLC - REMA
Licensed Real Estate Broker
Property Manager Servicing Commercial & Residential Properties in the Philadelphia area.

Check out more properties for rent at
http://www.reinfo411.com/residential-properties-for-rent/

(RLNE5734666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5714 N Beechwood Street have any available units?
5714 N Beechwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5714 N Beechwood Street have?
Some of 5714 N Beechwood Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5714 N Beechwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
5714 N Beechwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5714 N Beechwood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5714 N Beechwood Street is pet friendly.
Does 5714 N Beechwood Street offer parking?
No, 5714 N Beechwood Street does not offer parking.
Does 5714 N Beechwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5714 N Beechwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5714 N Beechwood Street have a pool?
No, 5714 N Beechwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 5714 N Beechwood Street have accessible units?
No, 5714 N Beechwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5714 N Beechwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5714 N Beechwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
