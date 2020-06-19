5705 N WOODSTOCK STREET.

Amenities

Back On The Market! Excellent Opportunity! Nice 3BR row home on a clean block and just moments away from Lasalle University, Walking Distance! The home features nice hardwood floors on the first level and carpeting on the second level, with three upstairs bedrooms and there are ceiling fans to help keep cool, and a nice front porch for outdoor entertainment. There is also usually plenty of parking locally too! Close to schools, shopping, and public transportation. We are move in condition, please make an appointment today. Pictures will be added for virtual touring! The basement has a half bath and outback parking is available.