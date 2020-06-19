All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like
5705 N WOODSTOCK STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
5705 N WOODSTOCK STREET
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:05 PM

5705 N WOODSTOCK STREET

5705 North Woodstock Street · (215) 335-6900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Ogontz
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5705 North Woodstock Street, Philadelphia, PA 19138
Ogontz

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Back On The Market! Excellent Opportunity! Nice 3BR row home on a clean block and just moments away from Lasalle University, Walking Distance! The home features nice hardwood floors on the first level and carpeting on the second level, with three upstairs bedrooms and there are ceiling fans to help keep cool, and a nice front porch for outdoor entertainment. There is also usually plenty of parking locally too! Close to schools, shopping, and public transportation. We are move in condition, please make an appointment today. Pictures will be added for virtual touring! The basement has a half bath and outback parking is available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5705 N WOODSTOCK STREET have any available units?
5705 N WOODSTOCK STREET has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5705 N WOODSTOCK STREET have?
Some of 5705 N WOODSTOCK STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5705 N WOODSTOCK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5705 N WOODSTOCK STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5705 N WOODSTOCK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 5705 N WOODSTOCK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 5705 N WOODSTOCK STREET offer parking?
Yes, 5705 N WOODSTOCK STREET does offer parking.
Does 5705 N WOODSTOCK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5705 N WOODSTOCK STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5705 N WOODSTOCK STREET have a pool?
No, 5705 N WOODSTOCK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5705 N WOODSTOCK STREET have accessible units?
No, 5705 N WOODSTOCK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5705 N WOODSTOCK STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 5705 N WOODSTOCK STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Cherry Street Condominiums
125 N 4th St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
1500 Locust
1500 Locust St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Liberty View
2031 South St
Philadelphia, PA 19146
Edgewood Apartments
1508 West Allegheny Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19132
Fairmount at Brewerytown
1429 N 31st St
Philadelphia, PA 19121
The Axis
20 S 36th St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
The Helston
3801 Conshohocken Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19131
Southstar Lofts
521 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19147

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 BedroomsPhiladelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly PlacesPhiladelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs CreekSomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrookUniversity CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's UniversityTemple UniversityThomas Jefferson UniversityDrexel University