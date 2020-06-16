All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 5526 N MASCHER STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
5526 N MASCHER STREET
Last updated May 30 2020 at 2:26 AM

5526 N MASCHER STREET

5526 North Mascher Street · (215) 671-4710
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

5526 North Mascher Street, Philadelphia, PA 19120
Olney

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2ND FL REAR · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1692 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bright and sunny 2nd floor efficiency. Ample sized rooms. Recently refreshed and move in ready. Convenient location. Schools, shopping, recreation and transportation all within walking distance.Owner, William H Lublin, is a PA licensed Real Estate Broker. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Applicants must meet credit specifications and income requirements to qualify. Requirements include first and last month's rent plus a security deposit equal to one month~s rent. Tenants are required to show proof of Renter~s Insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5526 N MASCHER STREET have any available units?
5526 N MASCHER STREET has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 5526 N MASCHER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5526 N MASCHER STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5526 N MASCHER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 5526 N MASCHER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 5526 N MASCHER STREET offer parking?
No, 5526 N MASCHER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 5526 N MASCHER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5526 N MASCHER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5526 N MASCHER STREET have a pool?
No, 5526 N MASCHER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5526 N MASCHER STREET have accessible units?
No, 5526 N MASCHER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5526 N MASCHER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 5526 N MASCHER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5526 N MASCHER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 5526 N MASCHER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5526 N MASCHER STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Terrace Apartments
4931 Spruce Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
1201 Spruce
1201 Spruce Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Vida Apartments
235 S 15th St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
JA Prop West
6220 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
Embassy Apartments
2100 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Axis
20 S 36th St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
1220 Sansom Street Apartments
1220 Sansom St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Waterfront II
106 South Front St
Philadelphia, PA 19106

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity