Amenities

parking recently renovated pool

Spacious and remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment is available for you. Second floor unit. there are a community pool and a park located near by. Unlimited meter free street parking and one assigned parking lot on the back of the building. No pets. 12 month lease minimum. Co-signer is a must with every submitted application.