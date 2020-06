Amenities

in unit laundry some paid utils

Beautiful 2nd floor unit in Lawncrest Section of the Northeast! - New laminate flooring, completely modern, and SO cute! Super clean, and ready NOW. Onsite laundry in basement. You cannot top the access to shoping and public transit. FREE heat, hot water, water, and washer dryer?? DO NOT WAIT. This is a wonderful place to live, and spring season is here! Email Now, Fred@djcre.com



No Pets Allowed



