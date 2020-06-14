All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 5346 OSAGE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
5346 OSAGE AVENUE
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:34 AM

5346 OSAGE AVENUE

5346 Osage Avenue · (215) 671-4710
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Cobbs Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5346 Osage Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143
Cobbs Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1224 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Light and airy, 3 bedroom row home on a quiet side street. Open front porch and fenced in rear yard. Enter thru the vestibule into a large living room with original character. Formal dining room and eat-in kitchen. Washer and dryer hookups conveniently located in the kitchen. Full basement with plenty of storage space. 3 ample sized bedrooms and a full bath complete the 2nd floor. Schools, shopping, recreation and transportation within walking distance. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Applicants must meet credit specifications and income requirements to qualify. Requirements include first and last month's rent plus a security deposit equal to one month~s rent. Tenants are required to show proof of Renter~s Insurance. $50 application fee per adult. Because of the Coronavirus, we are only showing our properties to tenants who have made an application on our website and been approved. If you go to https://www.lublinpropertymanagement.com/availability you will see all the properties we currently have for rent. Owner, William H Lublin, is a PA licensed Real Estate Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5346 OSAGE AVENUE have any available units?
5346 OSAGE AVENUE has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5346 OSAGE AVENUE have?
Some of 5346 OSAGE AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5346 OSAGE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5346 OSAGE AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5346 OSAGE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5346 OSAGE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 5346 OSAGE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 5346 OSAGE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 5346 OSAGE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5346 OSAGE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5346 OSAGE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5346 OSAGE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5346 OSAGE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5346 OSAGE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5346 OSAGE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5346 OSAGE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5346 OSAGE AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chancery Lane
130 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Touraine
1520 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Arizona Lofts
4618 Leiper Street
Philadelphia, PA 19124
The St. James
200 W Washington Sq
Philadelphia, PA 19106
1720 Fairmount
1720 Fairmount Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Julian Krinsky West
6236 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
Workforce Homes 3 Kensington
4016 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
The Axis
20 S 36th St
Philadelphia, PA 19104

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity