5346 OSAGE AVENUE

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities

Light and airy, 3 bedroom row home on a quiet side street. Open front porch and fenced in rear yard. Enter thru the vestibule into a large living room with original character. Formal dining room and eat-in kitchen. Washer and dryer hookups conveniently located in the kitchen. Full basement with plenty of storage space. 3 ample sized bedrooms and a full bath complete the 2nd floor. Schools, shopping, recreation and transportation within walking distance. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Applicants must meet credit specifications and income requirements to qualify. Requirements include first and last month's rent plus a security deposit equal to one month~s rent. Tenants are required to show proof of Renter~s Insurance. $50 application fee per adult. Because of the Coronavirus, we are only showing our properties to tenants who have made an application on our website and been approved. If you go to https://www.lublinpropertymanagement.com/availability you will see all the properties we currently have for rent. Owner, William H Lublin, is a PA licensed Real Estate Broker.