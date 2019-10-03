532 S 15TH STREET

Amenities

We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW:Located on the 2nd floor of a triplex, unit #2 is a very large apartment with laundry in unit, tons of closet space and a bay window letting in lots of natural sunlight from the eastern exposures. You will share an entrance with just one other unit. The kitchen comes equipped with an electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal, and has enough room for a dining table as well. Tons of storage options in the multiple hallway closets, and there is also a laundry closet with full sized washer & dryer for ultimate convenience. The full bathroom has a bathtub with shower head and tiled floor, and the bedroom at the back of the unit is very large and has two separate double sliding door closets for maximum storage ability. Intercom system. Wall-to-wall carpeting throughout, except for the bath which is tiled and kitchen which has a laminate floor.About The Neighborhood:Located in the Graduate Hospital neighborhood on the corner of 15th & South Street, this is a hot location right around the corner from tons of brand new restaurants, cafes and bars, like Tio Flores, Jet Wine Bar, The Cambridge, Bob & Barbaras, and lots of convenience stores. Just a block away from Broad Street it's also very convenient to public transportation on the Broad Street Subway Line.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. ($500/dog and $250/cat). Dogs 30lbs or less, please. Utilities: Tenants are responsible for monthly unit PECO (electricity) and cable/internet, and prepayments for water ($395) and common electric ($125).