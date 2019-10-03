All apartments in Philadelphia
532 S 15TH STREET
Last updated May 21 2020 at 12:56 AM

532 S 15TH STREET

532 South 15th Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

532 South 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Rittenhouse Square

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW:Located on the 2nd floor of a triplex, unit #2 is a very large apartment with laundry in unit, tons of closet space and a bay window letting in lots of natural sunlight from the eastern exposures. You will share an entrance with just one other unit. The kitchen comes equipped with an electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal, and has enough room for a dining table as well. Tons of storage options in the multiple hallway closets, and there is also a laundry closet with full sized washer & dryer for ultimate convenience. The full bathroom has a bathtub with shower head and tiled floor, and the bedroom at the back of the unit is very large and has two separate double sliding door closets for maximum storage ability. Intercom system. Wall-to-wall carpeting throughout, except for the bath which is tiled and kitchen which has a laminate floor.About The Neighborhood:Located in the Graduate Hospital neighborhood on the corner of 15th & South Street, this is a hot location right around the corner from tons of brand new restaurants, cafes and bars, like Tio Flores, Jet Wine Bar, The Cambridge, Bob & Barbaras, and lots of convenience stores. Just a block away from Broad Street it's also very convenient to public transportation on the Broad Street Subway Line.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. ($500/dog and $250/cat). Dogs 30lbs or less, please. Utilities: Tenants are responsible for monthly unit PECO (electricity) and cable/internet, and prepayments for water ($395) and common electric ($125).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 532 S 15TH STREET have any available units?
532 S 15TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 532 S 15TH STREET have?
Some of 532 S 15TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 532 S 15TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
532 S 15TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 532 S 15TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 532 S 15TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 532 S 15TH STREET offer parking?
No, 532 S 15TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 532 S 15TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 532 S 15TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 532 S 15TH STREET have a pool?
No, 532 S 15TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 532 S 15TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 532 S 15TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 532 S 15TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 532 S 15TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
