All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 530 N Douglas St- House.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
530 N Douglas St- House
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

530 N Douglas St- House

530 North Douglas Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

530 North Douglas Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Mantua

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
530 N Douglas St- House Available 08/01/20 Lovely home available at 33rd & Brandywine! - Spacious yet cozy 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house with amenities including hardwood floors, back yard, washer/dryer and dishwasher. Close to Drexel U, Drexel Park, the Treat Box, Sabrina's Cafe and much more! Also, just a block from the Spring Garden Street bridge which leads to the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Schuylkill River Trail!
Available to move in 8/1.
Tenants pay all utilities - gas, electric, and water
Call New Age Realty Group for an appointment at 215-387-1002.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2381510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 N Douglas St- House have any available units?
530 N Douglas St- House doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 530 N Douglas St- House have?
Some of 530 N Douglas St- House's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 N Douglas St- House currently offering any rent specials?
530 N Douglas St- House isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 N Douglas St- House pet-friendly?
Yes, 530 N Douglas St- House is pet friendly.
Does 530 N Douglas St- House offer parking?
No, 530 N Douglas St- House does not offer parking.
Does 530 N Douglas St- House have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 530 N Douglas St- House offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 N Douglas St- House have a pool?
No, 530 N Douglas St- House does not have a pool.
Does 530 N Douglas St- House have accessible units?
No, 530 N Douglas St- House does not have accessible units.
Does 530 N Douglas St- House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 N Douglas St- House has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Irvine
780 South 52nd Street
Philadelphia, PA 19143
1411 Walnut Street
1411 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Bridge on Race
205 Race St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
The Willows
1330 Foulkrod Street
Philadelphia, PA 19124
916 Spruce St
916 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Hill House Apartment Homes
201 W Evergreen Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19118
3737 Chestnut
3737 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
Edgewater Apartments
2323 Race St
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University