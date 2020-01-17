Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

530 N Douglas St- House Available 08/01/20 Lovely home available at 33rd & Brandywine! - Spacious yet cozy 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house with amenities including hardwood floors, back yard, washer/dryer and dishwasher. Close to Drexel U, Drexel Park, the Treat Box, Sabrina's Cafe and much more! Also, just a block from the Spring Garden Street bridge which leads to the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Schuylkill River Trail!

Available to move in 8/1.

Tenants pay all utilities - gas, electric, and water

Call New Age Realty Group for an appointment at 215-387-1002.



No Dogs Allowed



