5250 Addison Street - 1

Perfectly designed home! Greeted by a bright eye catching front door and enter into a quaint sitting room which could also be a mud room with tiled floor perfect for the outdoor elements and a conveniently placed coat closet. The large windows allow for ample lighting along with the abstract statement shelving upon entry. This open shelving allows for natural light to enter the large spacious living area with gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. The vaulted ceiling at the dining room area leads into the elegant kitchen. Quartz countertops, custom spice rack, and stainless steel appliances. Designer selected light fixtures will have your guest swooning! The first floor bathroom is tucked away for privacy and features an Amalfi Italy inspired floor tile. The spacious back deck is perfect for gardening, hosting, or pets! The fully finished basement is perfect hosting space, additional living room, workout space, or bedroom! This home includes a custom Wine Cellar Fridge, perfect for the avid wine collector. The second floor includes 3 spacious bedrooms all with ceiling fans! Be sure to Make note of all the hand selected light fixtures throughout the home. Enjoy a 1 year builder warranty