Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
5250 Addison Street - 1
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:17 AM

5250 Addison Street - 1

5250 Addison Street · (856) 446-3489
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5250 Addison Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143
Cobbs Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
FOR SALE

Perfectly designed home! Greeted by a bright eye catching front door and enter into a quaint sitting room which could also be a mud room with tiled floor perfect for the outdoor elements and a conveniently placed coat closet. The large windows allow for ample lighting along with the abstract statement shelving upon entry. This open shelving allows for natural light to enter the large spacious living area with gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. The vaulted ceiling at the dining room area leads into the elegant kitchen. Quartz countertops, custom spice rack, and stainless steel appliances. Designer selected light fixtures will have your guest swooning! The first floor bathroom is tucked away for privacy and features an Amalfi Italy inspired floor tile. The spacious back deck is perfect for gardening, hosting, or pets! The fully finished basement is perfect hosting space, additional living room, workout space, or bedroom! This home includes a custom Wine Cellar Fridge, perfect for the avid wine collector. The second floor includes 3 spacious bedrooms all with ceiling fans! Be sure to Make note of all the hand selected light fixtures throughout the home. Enjoy a 1 year builder warranty

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5250 Addison Street - 1 have any available units?
5250 Addison Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5250 Addison Street - 1 have?
Some of 5250 Addison Street - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5250 Addison Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5250 Addison Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5250 Addison Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 5250 Addison Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 5250 Addison Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 5250 Addison Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 5250 Addison Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5250 Addison Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5250 Addison Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 5250 Addison Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5250 Addison Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 5250 Addison Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5250 Addison Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5250 Addison Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
