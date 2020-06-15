5245 Florence Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Huge, Renovated 3bd/1ba House Available NOW, KINGSESSING!!!! - This spacious 3bd/1ba house on a large, quiet street in Kingsessing is available for you to rent NOW! This home boasts 3 large bedrooms, a sunlit enclosed patio, living area and eat-in kitchen, gated backyard, washer/dryer hookup in the kitchen, tons of closet space and extra storage area in the huge basement, and much more! Tenants pay electric and water. Pets ok with pet deposit.



Walk score of 90, public transportation score of 80 (WalkScore)



(RLNE4630216)