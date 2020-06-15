All apartments in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
5245 Florence Avenue
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:46 PM

5245 Florence Avenue

5245 Florence Avenue · (215) 275-2394
Location

5245 Florence Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143
Kingsessing

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5245 Florence Avenue · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1290 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Huge, Renovated 3bd/1ba House Available NOW, KINGSESSING!!!! - This spacious 3bd/1ba house on a large, quiet street in Kingsessing is available for you to rent NOW! This home boasts 3 large bedrooms, a sunlit enclosed patio, living area and eat-in kitchen, gated backyard, washer/dryer hookup in the kitchen, tons of closet space and extra storage area in the huge basement, and much more! Tenants pay electric and water. Pets ok with pet deposit.

Walk score of 90, public transportation score of 80 (WalkScore)

(RLNE4630216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5245 Florence Avenue have any available units?
5245 Florence Avenue has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5245 Florence Avenue have?
Some of 5245 Florence Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5245 Florence Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5245 Florence Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5245 Florence Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5245 Florence Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5245 Florence Avenue offer parking?
No, 5245 Florence Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5245 Florence Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5245 Florence Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5245 Florence Avenue have a pool?
No, 5245 Florence Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5245 Florence Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5245 Florence Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5245 Florence Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5245 Florence Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
